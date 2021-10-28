PlayStation (PS5) exceeds 13 million units sold worldwide | Games

The PlayStation 5 (PS5) has surpassed the mark of 13.4 million units sold worldwide, according to the latest financial report from Sony. Of that total, 3.3 million consoles were sold in the quarter between July and September, representing less-than-expected growth. According to analysts, this is due to the shortage of chips to manufacture the console.

PlayStation Network, meanwhile, had a drop in active users, with 104 million players in total, in addition to fewer PS Plus subscribers, currently with 47.2 million players. It is worth remembering that, recently, the competitor Microsoft announced that it had a 16% increase in its games division with 166% growth in demand for the Xbox Series X and Series S.

🎮 User plays Final Fantasy VII Remake with sword instead of control

1 of 2 PlayStation 5 surpasses 13.4 million units worldwide, but still cannot meet public demand — Photo: Murilo Molina/TechTudo PlayStation 5 surpasses 13.4 million units worldwide, but still cannot meet public demand — Photo: Murilo Molina/TechTudo

Sony Group Corp. as a whole it did well, with a profit increase (6%) on its target for the fiscal year, estimated at 1.05 trillion yuan (about R$51 billion) thanks to the good results this quarter. Demand for games has apparently diminished after the stricter isolation period, and revenue has shown that consumers have started to spend less on in-game transactions.

Demand for the PS5 remains strong, but according to Ace Research Institute analyst Hideki Yasuda, Sony will not be able to increase its target of selling 14.8 million units this fiscal year due to chip shortages.

2 of 2 Spider-Man: Miles Morales is the best-selling First Pary game for PS5: 6.5 million units — Photo: Play/PlayStation Blog Spider-Man: Miles Morales is the best-selling First Pary game for PS5: 6.5 million units — Photo: Play/PlayStation Blog

During this period, Sony has sold 76.4 million games, of which 7.6 million are “First Party”, games produced by the company itself. Spider-Man: Miles Morales is the most bought game for PS5, with 6.5 million units sold, followed by the remake of Demon’s Souls, with 1.4 million and the latest Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (In Another Dimension ), with 1.1 million.

Microsoft does not release exact sales figures for Xbox Series X/S, but consoles are estimated to be at 8 million units sold. The last time the company revealed Xbox Game Pass numbers there were 18 million subscribers, but the number would have already exceeded 20 million.