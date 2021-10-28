PM Claims 100-Year Secrecy for Not Reporting Salaries of Police Officer Accused of Killing Marielle Franco | Rio de Janeiro

As justification for the denial of the request for information sent by GloboNews, the PM cited the General Law for the Protection of Personal Data and the decree that regulates the Law on Access to Information in the state of Rio de Janeiro. According to the PM, the information would be under secrecy of 100 years.

However, the two articles cited refer to personal data, which can only be disclosed with the server’s consent — which does not apply to salaries of public agents.

“The remuneration does not fit in the hypotheses in which this secrecy is applied. This secrecy is super restricted, for things like medical history, really very, very sensitive things. The remuneration of public servants is not one of those data. The 100-year secrecy it is unjustifiable,” explained Marina Atoji, project manager at the NGO Transparência Brasil.

By refusing to provide the amounts paid to Ronnie Lessa, the PM was against the understanding of the General Ombudsman of the State, a controlling body of the Government of Rio de Janeiro itself.

In an opinion, the General Ombudsman highlighted that it is the duty of bodies and entities to disclose the remuneration received by a occupant of public office, including allowances, as well as retirement and pensions.

“The Federal Supreme Court (STF) already had a decision in 2011 saying that the remuneration of public servants is in the public interest and it is not possible to say a matter of secrecy, to protect intimacy, privacy or things like that”, completed Marina Atoji.

Ronnie Lessa and the Marielle case

In the Marielle case, Ronnie Lessa is a defendant in the double homicide and is awaiting trial in a maximum-security federal prison. In October 2020, the Court of Rio decided to block 70% the retirement of the retired sergeant.

Within the Military Police, in addition to being on the payroll, Lessa is the target of two disciplinary proceedings opened by the internal affairs department. The maximum penalty provided for in this type of process is the expulsion from the corporation, but none of the ongoing investigations are expected to be completed.

In the opinion of the specialist in public administration, Fabiano Angélico, the Military Police should open another process to find out who was responsible for decreeing the 100-year secrecy of payments made to Ronnie Lessa.

“One of the provisions of the access to information law indicates unlawful acts related to that law. And one of the unlawful acts is to deliberately hide information that is of public interest. It seems to me that there are elements present there to initiate a disciplinary administrative proceeding, an investigation, an inquiry to determine the responsibilities”, commented Angélico.