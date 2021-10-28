Pogba rejects Manchester United’s proposed renewal and club will release it for free at the end of the season

Apparently, the future of Paul Pogba will be far from Manchester United. This Wednesday (27), the ‘Daily Star’ states that the player refused another renewal proposal and the Red Devils gave up on keeping him in the club, informing the player that he can leave Old Trafford for free at the end of your bond.

Pogba’s current contract with United ends in the middle of next year, when the 2021/22 season officially comes to an end. This means, however, that he can sign a pre-contract to decide where he will play from 2022 as early as January, when he is six months away from the end of his relationship with the English team.

The main teams speculated to try to sign the French midfielder, who is having a good season so far, are Juventus, where he has already shone, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

In 12 games this season, Pogba has contributed seven assists for his teammates. In addition, he is also experiencing a good phase with the French national team, with which he was champion of the Nations League.