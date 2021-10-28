Police investigate disappearance of 16-year-old young man in Copacabana, South Zone of Rio | Rio de Janeiro

Since last Tuesday (26), every minute is torture for the specialist in Information Technology Mariana Cartaxo. That morning, her daughter, 16-year-old Sabrina Cartaxo Araújo Pereira, left the apartment where they live, in Copacabana, in the South Zone of Rio. The young woman left a note with just one sentence: “I went for a walk, I’ll be right back.” She has not been seen since.

“The pain is unbearable. Every moment, every moment is torture. I just want my daughter back. That’s all,” said Mariana.

Security camera records the moment when a young man leaves a building in Copacabana.

On the same day, the girl’s relatives sought the police. Initially registered with the 12th DP (Copacabana), the case ended up being transferred to the Whereabouts Discovery Police Station (DDPA).

Sabrina’s parents had access to the surveillance circuit of the building where they live. In the images, it is possible to see the young woman leaving the property at 7:50 am on Tuesday.

She was carrying a backpack that would later be found empty at her grandfather’s house in Realengo, West Side of the city. According to Mariana, her grandfather was not at home.

Until this Wednesday (27), Sabrina’s cell phone was still receiving calls. However, the young woman did not answer. The police seek judicial authorization to allow the breach of telephone confidentiality and, from there, retrace the path taken by the missing person.

In the early afternoon of Thursday (28), Mariana told the g1 have received new information about the case. According to her, an app driver got in touch saying he had taken a girl very similar to Sabrina from Copacabana to Realengo.

According to her, the driver said that the race was requested by a boy named Pedro – the same name as Sabrina’s boyfriend.

“The driver said he wasn’t absolutely sure it was Sabrina because the girl he took was wearing a mask. Her boyfriend isn’t answering the phone either. Besides, her boyfriend lives in Realengo. It’s too much of a coincidence. this information to the police”.

Behavior change

Sabrina is a high school student in the digital game development course offered by the Federation of Industries of Rio de Janeiro (Firjan). She studies full-time every day, from 7am to 6pm.

The young woman does not have a Facebook profile, but is an Instagram user. His parents had access to the social network account, but found no conversation that could explain the reason for the disappearance.

According to Mariana, the student started dating recently – her boyfriend would live in the same neighborhood as the girl’s grandfather, in Realengo.

“But we were at the boy’s family house and they said they had no idea what could have happened to my daughter,” Mariana said.

Lately, she had noticed that Sabrina’s demeanor had been changing sensitively. The young woman was more downcast and introverted. In addition, school performance also began to decline.

“She went to two psychoanalysis sessions. I talked to the doctor, who said he didn’t notice any signs of unusual behavior that could lead her to do something more serious.”

information about Sabrina’s whereabouts can be passed to the Hotline (21 2253-1177) or to the Guardianship Council (21 2286-8337 and 21 98596-5296).