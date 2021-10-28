Police say Alec Baldwin’s gun fired lead bullet

Actor Alec Baldwin fired a Colt pistol loaded with a lead bullet in last week’s accidental shooting that killed a director of photography on the set of his film “Rust,” shot in New Mexico, officials said Wednesday ( 27).

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza and Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies held a press conference six days after Baldwin accidentally shot and killed director of photography Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal of a scene inside a church at the filming location in New Mexico.

Mendoza and Carmack-Altwies said it was too early to discuss the charges, but said the charges will be filed if they are justified.

“No one has been ruled out at this point,” said Carmack-Altwies, referring to possible charges. So far, no one has been charged.

Hollywood shock

According to the prosecutor, the investigation has not yet been completed. Authorities have the firearm used in the incident, according to the sheriff.

Mendoza said apparently real ammunition was found on set but will be subjected to testing by ballistics experts. According to him, Baldwin cooperated with the investigation.

The accident sent shock waves through Hollywood, sparking a debate over safety protocols in film and television — including whether certain categories of weapons used as props should be banned — and working conditions in low-budget productions.