Police say Alec Baldwin’s gun fired lead bullet

The actor Alec Baldwin fired one Colt pistol loaded with a lead bullet in the accidental shooting last week that killed a director of photography on the set of your movie Rust, recorded in the US state of New Mexico, authorities said on Wednesday, 27.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff, Adan Mendoza, and the prosecutor Mary Carmack-Altwies held a press conference six days after Baldwin accidentally shot and killed the director of photography Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal of a scene inside a church at the filming site in New Mexico.

Nobody was charged. Mendoza and Carmack-Altwies said it was too early to discuss the charges, but said the charges will be filed if they are justified.

“No one has been ruled out at this point,” Carmack-Altwies said referring to possible allegations. She said the investigation is not yet complete.

Authorities have the firearm used in the incident, according to the sheriff. Mendoza said apparently real ammunition was found on set but will be subjected to testing by ballistics experts.

The sheriff said Baldwin cooperated with the investigation.

The accident sent shock waves through Hollywood, sparking a debate over safety protocols in film and television — including whether certain types of weapons used as props should be banned — and working conditions in low-budget productions.