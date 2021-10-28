Positivo bets on successful smartphone in China and Africa to explode sales

the paranaense Positive Technology made an important move to jump into the market for smartphones. This week, the electronics maker announced a deal with the Chinese Transsion Holdings to manufacture and sell in Brazil the brand’s cell phones. With that, Positivo hopes to advance in the market of intermediate smartphones, which correspond to more than 70% of the national market.

Still unknown here, Transsion manufactures cell phones that are successful in Asia and, mainly, in Africa. On the African continent, the brand has 47% of the smartphone market – it is well ahead of world-class competitors such as Samsung, which has 19% of that market.

Positivo Tecnologia’s idea is to replicate this success here. The company from Paraná should bring to Brazil models that cost between R$1,000 and R$4,000, which is the range where the largest sales volume in the country is concentrated. In an interview with the specialized website Neofeed, Norberto Maraschin, vice president of consumer business at Positivo, said that the company seeks to grow from the current 2% of smartphone market share in Brazil to 10%.

The first Transsion models made by Positivo are already in production. Positivo’s first effort with the new brand is the Infinix Note10 Pro. The smartphone will be sold in two versions, with 128 GB and 256 GB memories and prices of R$1,499 and R$1,699.