President of PSDB orders the exclusion of 92 mayors and vices affiliated by Doria from previews – Politics

BRASILIA and DUBAI – The president of the PSDB, Bruno Araújo, determined this Wednesday, 27, the withdrawal of the 92 mayors and vices who joined the PSDB after the deadline to vote in the party’s caucuses, scheduled for November 21, with the aim of choosing the toucan candidate for the Palácio do Planalto . Araújo’s decision, who is in Dubai, was taken on an injunction, in an attempt to contain the internal crisis, and will be submitted this Thursday to the PSDB’s National Executive.

The deadline set by the preliminary committee for voter affiliation was May 31st. The directories of Rio Grande do Sul, Minas Gerais, Bahia and Ceará, however, filed a complaint that the group of the governor of São Paulo, João Doria, affiliated 92 mayors and vices irregularly, with a retroactive date, to inflate the electoral college. The accusation, considered serious, was made by supporters of the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite.

In the opinion to which the state had access, Araújo asks the preliminary committee to analyze each case “through the manifestations and clarifications provided by the members, and decide on what date of affiliation should be considered (…) for the purpose of forming the electoral college”. The PSDB president also noted that, in the case of validation of membership, the toucan will exercise the vote through the application, a mechanism today criticized by Doria’s group.

“It is too obvious to say that the aforementioned resolution of the National Executive Committee-PSDB does not prevent, nor would it prevent, memberships after 5/31/2021, but only fixed a date that prohibits the participation of these new members in the caucuses as voters . It is not, after all, a requirement for membership, but a rule of conformation of the electoral college of the primaries, with objective criteria for enlistment, according to the negotiations started in April 2021”, highlighted Araújo.

The former mayor of Manaus Arthur Virgil he also signed up for the previews, but he runs out of it. The dispute that splits the PSDB and threatens to become a vote-buying scandal is between Doria and Leite. Behind the scenes, allies of the governor of Rio Grande do Sul demand the departure of the president of the PSDB from São Paulo, Marco Vinholi, Secretary of Regional Development.

‘No vote’. Doria denied that there were any irregularities and defended the maintenance of supporters as voters. “Election is not won by shouting, but by voting. I learned to respect democracy. Why be afraid of the vote? There is no reason to be afraid of voting,” said he, who is also in Dubai, participating in the São Paulo Week at Expo 2020.

The governor said there have been no flaws in the membership and registration process yet. “You cannot blame what there is no flaw and, above all, want to create a stain on a democratic process so well conducted by the president of the PSDB, Bruno Araújo.”

After Doria’s statements, the directorates of Minas, Ceará, Rio Grande do Sul and Bahia released a statement refuting the governor. “If there is anything undemocratic and unethical, it is to manufacture voters after the event has started, a regrettable and repugnant practice,” says the text. Vinholi classified the accusation of fraud as “absurd”. “Those who filed the complaint have no knowledge of the party life of our state.” ​/ DAVI MEDEIROS COLLABORATED

* Reporter Pedro Venceslau traveled to Dubai at the invitation of InvestSP