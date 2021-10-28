President of PSDB removes 92 members of Doria from the electronic voting machines of the previews

SAO PAULO – The national president of the PSDB, Bruno Araújo, determined this Wednesday the provisional removal of the names of 92 mayors and vice-presidents of São Paulo from the voters’ list of the electronic voting machines of the presidential elections. The affiliation dates of these politicians are under suspicion of fraud.

Araújo also recommended that the preliminary committee, responsible for the rules of the dispute, will have to analyze the affiliations on a case-by-case basis. However, the PSDB president’s decision needs to be validated by the party’s summit at a meeting this Thursday of the National Executive with the party’s summit.

The caucuses that will nominate a PSDB candidate for the presidency of the Republic in 2022 have been heated up between governors João Doria and Eduardo Leite. Former Manaus mayor Arthur Virgílio is also in the running, but he has been less active in the campaign and is expected to give up to support Doria.

In the order, the president of the PSDB asks that the names of affiliated politicians be removed from the list of the Regional Electoral Court of the Federal District (TRE-DF), since the party will hold an event on November 21, when the voting of the primaries, and the incumbents will vote in electronic voting machines in Brasilia.

If the party authorizes the members of the São Paulo directory to vote, they will have to do so through a facial recognition application, as well as the militants of the acronym and councilors. The program was developed exclusively for the dispute, but has been questioned by Doria’s group for having been developed by a foundation linked to the University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS).

The denunciations of fraud in the affiliations of 92 mayors and vices made by the São Paulo directory surfaced last week and came from allies of Governor Eduardo Leite. The case has been treated by Doria’s allies as a form of curtailing the right to vote of São Paulo affiliates.

The accusation is that the affiliations were made after the deadline established by the acronym, with the objective of artificially inflating the electoral college of São Paulo. A resolution states that only members until May 31 can participate in the previews. According to the representation made by the Leite group to the PSDB, these politicians would have been included in the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) system with a retroactive date.

In his statement, the president of the PSDB also recalls the case that occurred in the 2016 elections, in which the TSE and TRE of Mato Grosso do Sul decided that the launch of affiliation with a retroactive date “should be considered somewhat lacking in credibility”.

One of the suspected cases is that of Cido Sobral, mayor of Marabá Paulista, who, according to the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper, said he had joined on October 21, in addition to having found a publication dated August 10 in his social networks. who claims to have left the PSOL. In the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), however, Sobral’s membership date is March 12, which would allow him to vote in the caucuses, since the deadline is May 31.

Another case is that of the mayor of Guarujá, Valter Suman, who left the PSB to join the PSDB cadres with pomp and support from the party’s leadership, but ended up being arrested on charges of corruption weeks later. Suman’s membership date is May 14th. However, there are photos and videos of the president signing the PSDB’s form at an event on July 20 alongside vice-governor Rodrigo Garcia and state president Marco Vinholi. Local newspapers in Guarujá also reported on Suman’s affiliation on 21 July.

In the preliminary decision of the PSDB president, Bruno Araújo himself treats the accusations as “serious” and claims to have participated in membership events in São Paulo after the date allowed by the preliminary trials, whose maximum deadline is May 31st.

“However, as President of the PSDB, I participated in acts carried out in the state of São Paulo aimed at promoting new affiliations after the deadline of May 31, 2021. This is an uncontroversial fact! It must be recognized that the purpose of such events nature, as always, are destined to value the adhesion of new leaders to the Party. However, due to the defined deadline, new affiliations cannot change the electoral college of the preliminary elections”, affirms Araújo.

Earlier, the governor of São Paulo commented on the case and accused Eduardo Leite of being “crying and complaining” about the alleged irregular affiliations of 92 São Paulo mayors and vice mayors.

At a press conference this afternoon, the president of the São Paulo board, Marco Vinholi, said the party had accumulated memberships before May 31, but that it only held a symbolic event to announce to the press in July due to the Covid pandemic. 19 and also because the acronym was closed for 60 days in mourning after the death of former mayor Bruno Covas.

— In 2020 we made 82 memberships of PSDB representatives. In 2021, 108 memberships. Therefore, something that is common in the party in São Paulo. A party that grows every year, which has been consolidated here in São Paulo, and which has these affiliations as something commonplace —, said Vinholi, who added: — Dozens of other mayors also came in the wake of Rodrigo Garcia’s arrival. And two days later, Mayor Bruno Covas passed away. The party went into mourning and we spent 60 days without any event in the party. And on the 14th of July we made the announcement of the affiliations that had been made in the wake of the affiliation of Lieutenant Governor Rodrigo Garcia – he concluded.