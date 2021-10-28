Prostate Cancer: November Blue Calls Attention to Man’s Health – Health

Survey heard men about seeking information about prostate cancer. Disease affected 65,000 in Brazil in 2020 (photo: Instituto Lado a Lado pela Vida/Reproduction )

The Instituto Lado a Lado pela Vida (LAL), launches the November Blue 2021 campaign, which completes a decade of achievement in the country. The actions are aimed at raising awareness about prostate cancer, which in 2020 affected more than 65,000 men in Brazil and, in 2019, killed 16,000.

In a presentation about this year’s campaign, the founder and president of the institute and also the creator of Novembro Azul, Marlene Oliveira, spoke about a new exclusive relationship channel for men to have qualified information and content about health, on a digital platform for support patients, in addition to unprecedented data collected by the Research Center of the Instituto Lado a Lado.

“This is the biggest movement in favor of men’s health in the country. We have a lot to celebrate, but there is still a lot to be done. We need to assist men in their difficulties in taking care of health, and prevent so many from dying for the simple lack of information . Many times, men with prostate cancer seek health services with the disease at an advanced stage,” says Marlene, noting that many diagnoses have been dammed in recent months because of the pandemic.

A survey coordinated by the institute’s research center, the fourth carried out in 10 years, reveals how men in Brazil and in Latin American countries use digital channels to learn more about health and how technology has contributed to changing behavior and improving of man’s health, through information. 1,800 men, aged between 18 and 65, in Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Mexico were interviewed.

Among the results, the finding that 53% of Brazilians turn to Google to look for information and clarify doubts when they have a health problem, an index that is 49% among Latinos. In Brazil, 62% visit the doctor only when the symptoms are already unbearable, as compared to 73% among Argentines, Colombians and Mexicans.

Among Brazilians, 46% and, among Latinos, 59%, use hospitals, laboratories and doctors to seek information, while 9% of Brazilians and 10% of Latinos do so by accessing social networks of artists, celebrities and doctors.

YouTube sources content in this regard for 34% of men in Brazil and 26% in Argentina, Colombia and Mexico. The survey also found that 54% of Brazilians and 52% of Latinos suggest that the diagnosis is made more quickly, while 32% of Brazilians and 40% of men in the other three countries surveyed idealize more adequate places of care.

Regarding the actions of Novembro Azul, the campaign foresees illumination, in the theme color, of monuments, soccer stadiums, references in teams, companies, in civil construction, in shopping malls, large circulation spaces, urban furniture, in addition to discussions in public hearings . Christ the Redeemer, in Rio de Janeiro, will be colored in blue on the next 17th.

“The main objective is to provide clear and quality information about the disease. To change the scenario of human health in Brazil, and this largely involves the need for efficient public policies, as well as it is essential to reduce inequality and have equal access to health. The Ministry of Health focuses on managing diseases, but should focus on promoting health”, ponders Marlene Oliveira.

Two novelties of Novembro Azul 2021: the creation of a free telephone channel (0800-2222224) for listening to men, offering content on good health and welcoming space, with basic information, such as questions about patients’ rights, for example. The service is different from teleconsultation and is based on empowering men to deal with the disease. Another novelty is the Patient 360 digital platform, with questions and answers relevant to the topic, in an interactive format.

For cardiologist Manoel Canesin, who coordinates the platform and participated in the launch this Wednesday, a lot will be resolved when the abyss that exists between assistance and education is overcome. “When this relationship is balanced, we will be able to save more lives, care for and treat more people. We will not only cure. Education agents must be engaged,” he says.

“It is necessary to call attention so that men are the protagonists of their health, taking information to all the environments where they are. We are still walking slowly in Brazil”, adds Marlene.