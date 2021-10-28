PS Plus Games in November

November PS Plus games for PS5, PS4 and PSVR were leaked. As in previous months, the confirmation came through a user of the Dealabs, which had already unveiled the free September and October games.

As published by VideoGamesChronicle, the list includes Knockout City (to be available on both PS5 and PS4), The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners (PSVR only), First Class Trouble (PS5 and PS4) and Kingdom of Amalur: Re-Reckoning (PS4 only) ).

According to Billbill-Kun, who discovered the above list, the other two Virtual Reality games that Sony had promised for November will be revealed during Wednesday’s State of Play (27).

Despite having offered some good games in recent months, such as Mortal Kombat X, the amount of new PS Plus subscribers seems to have decreased in the quarter ending June compared to previous quarters. However, in August, Sony said it was not concerned about this change.

The second wave of Knockout City?

When it was released, Knockout City was popular with people. Free until players reach a certain level, the Electronic Arts title was among the biggest surprises of 2021.

However, as we are well aware, the number of users has dropped after so many people have reached the level where it is necessary to pay to play.

With the availability of Knockout City via PS Plus, the game should become popular again. So, if you had drifted away, consider going back to the most successful dodgeball simulation in games.

By the way, if you want to know more about the game before deciding whether to download or not, check out this text from The Enemy explaining why the dodgeball mechanics worked so well.