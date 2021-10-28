PS Plus November 2021: Knockout City, First Class Trouble, Kingdoms of Amalur and three of PS VR

Facebook

The text below was published on the Brazilian PlayStation.Blog.

November brings several PlayStation Plus member titles, six of them fully available to add to your game library from Tuesday, November 2nd. Take part in an epic dodgeball tournament with Knockout City, play detective and spot imposters in the First Class Trouble social deduction game, then draw weapons and battle monsters in the fantasy world of Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning.

And to celebrate PS VR’s fifth anniversary, this month’s programming for PlayStation Plus members will include three bonus PS VR titles. Survive the horrors aboard a procedurally generated spaceship in The Persistence, take on zombies in The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, and demonstrate your swordplay skills in the roguelike Until You Fall.

Knockout City | PS5 and PS4

Team up and fight rival Teams in style while setting the score with epic dodgeball battles* online. Get ready for fun and intense competition in a new version of team-based multiplayer games. Customize your character and team up with friends to start your mastery of Knockout City. Take down opponents with shots and coordinated teamwork as you dodge and capture balls flying across the map. No ball? No problem! You can literally flip a ball, roll into a teammate’s hands, and become the ultimate weapon.

First Class Trouble** | PS5 and PS4

First Class Trouble is a social deduction group game where six people play online* aboard a luxury space cruiser. At the start of each game, four players will be randomly selected to be Residents, cooperatively trying to unmask a killer AI that is in the center of the ship. The other two players will be Personoids, who will lie, cheat and do whatever it takes to betray other players! Teamwork is the key to survival, but who can you trust?

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | PS4

From the minds of bestselling author RA Salvatore, Spawn creator Todd McFarlane and Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, lead designer Ken Rolston, comes Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning. Re-mastered with stunning visuals and refined gameplay, Re-Reckoning delivers intense, customizable RPG combat within an expanding gaming world. Discover the secrets of Amalur, from the vibrant city of Rathir to the vast region of Dalentarth to the grim dungeons of the Brigand Hall Caverns. Save a world ravaged by fierce war and hold the keys to immortality as the first warrior to rise from the fists of death.

The Persistence | PS VR***

The Persistence challenges you to survive aboard a space colony doomed in the year 2521. Lost, defective and trapped in the inexorable gravity of a black hole, “The Persistence” has a crew turned into terrifying and murderous freaks. It’s up to you, a clone of security officer Zimri Eder, to descend to the deepest decks of The Persistence to repair the systems and prevent the ship from falling apart. Gather resources, hone skills and prepare an arsenal of weapons in this brutal sci-fi horror rogue-lite.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Standard Edition | PS VR***

Face all the horrors that the living and the dead can offer in this new VR adventure in The Walking Dead universe. Travel through the ruins of undead-infested New Orleans as you fight, flee, scour and survive each day, unraveling the mystery of a city within iconic neighborhoods. Find desperate factions and lone survivors who can be friends or foes. Whether you help others or take what you want by force, every choice you make has consequences. What kind of survivor will you be to the people of NOLA?

Until You Fall | PS VR***

Fantasy and sinthwave meet in this action-packed sword fighting game for PS VR. Strengthen yourself as you fight in an amazing neon environment and take down magical monstrosities in this melee roguelite. Move your arms and body to the beat of the synthwave soundtrack as you attack, block, cast spells and dodge, advancing further and further into a neon fantasy world filled with sinister monsters. Equip yourself with a variety of gameplay-altering weapons as you continue to gain strength and attack the monstrosities that lurk across this mysterious world.

Knockout City, First Class Trouble, Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning will be available for you to add to your game library until Monday, December 6th. The Persistence, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Standard Edition and Until You Fall will be available until Monday, January 3rd.

Last chance to download October monthly games for PlayStation Plus members

PlayStation Plus members, this is a reminder to add to your game library the PS5 multiplayer shooter Hell Let Loose, the PGA Tour 2K21 golf game, and the Mortal Kombat X single-handed fighting game. All three titles will leave the PlayStation Plus grid on Monday, November 1st.

*To use online multiplayer, a PlayStation Plus subscription is required. PlayStation Plus is subject to a recurring subscription fee that is automatically charged until cancelled. Full Terms: play.st/PSPlusTerms

**First Class Trouble will be available in Japan and South Korea from November 9th.



**PS VR headset, PS Camera for PS4 console and PS4 or PS5 console are required to experience VR functionality. PS5 console owners need a PlayStation Camera adapter to use PS VR on their PlayStation 5 console (no purchase required. Click on here for details). DS4 wireless controller is recommended. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners and Until You Fall require PS VR and PS Move controls.