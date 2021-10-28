PS5 sales over 13.4 million units • Eurogamer.pt

Sony announced results for its most recent financial quarter, which ran from July to September 2021, during which it managed to post higher-than-expected revenue.

After operating revenue forecasts of 285.1 billion yen, Sony posted 318.5 billion yen as the result and attributes this performance to the music, film and electronics division, even when the vast majority of the world is no longer in social isolation .

During these 3 months, more than 3.3 million PlayStation 5 consoles were sold, bringing it to a total of 13.4 million units sold since November 11, 2020.

Sony also announced that it has more than 47.2 million PS Plus subscribers, a slight increase over the 45.9 million registered in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. This means that close to half of PSN’s 104 million users are subscribers to the service.

PS5 sales are constrained by the ability to manufacture more units, due to shortages of components that affect many industries and companies, which does not allow Sony to increase the sales forecast.

Between the months of July and September 2021, Sony sold 76.4 million games, 7.6 million of them are PlayStation Studios games and it was revealed that the digital ratio is at 62%.