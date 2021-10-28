QUIZ: the 13th is coming! What is the best way to apply the money, according to your profile? | Economy

The first installment of the 13th salary will fall in November for most Brazilians. If you plan to invest this money, but don’t know the best option to make it pay off, this quiz can show you the best way!
To suggest investments aligned with your investor profile, g1 spoke with Virginia Prestes, professor of finance at FAAP.
But you must be careful! The quiz only suggests the investments. Several factors can influence the results of an investment, such as the inflation rate and the economy’s basic interest rate (Selic), which are floating. When in doubt, consult an expert!
It is worth noting that the savings account was not included among the suggestions presented in this quiz because it is not attractive at the moment.
With interest rates still in single digits and high inflation, it could lose profitability, as observed throughout 2020.
What do you plan to do this end of the year?
- Visiting family members from other states
- Rest at home with the family
- Traveling abroad with the family
- Freelance to pay debts
When investing, you consider yourself:
- Conservative
- Moderate
- Aggressive
- I never invested
What is your life project?
- Pay off debts and retire
- Working to ensure a peaceful future for my family
- Travel around the world
- Open my own business when I retire
What is your current salary?
- Between BRL 1,100 and BRL 3 thousand
- From R$3,000 to R$5,000
- From BRL 5,000 to BRL 7,000
- Above R$7 thousand
About your reserve fund:
- I do not have
- I have five months of paid bills
- I have more than five months of paid bills
- I have less than five months of paid bills
When you think about money, you’re like:
- See no limits to getting rich
- You are in a hurry to fatten your bank account
- You just want to keep the accounts in order
- Want to increase income little by little
What do you usually do when you get extra money?
- I buy gifts and invest the rest of the money
- Pay off next month’s debts or bills
- I keep part of the amount for emergencies
- I fully invest the money
How long do you plan to leave the 13th salary invested?
- For over five years. I want to keep the money yielding
- For as long as you can. I want to have autonomy to use it
- For a few months, I finally get another 13th in 2022
- For up to three years, but always evaluating earnings