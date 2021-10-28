Rainha is exhausted by nightly “binges” and scandals from relatives

What the subjects imagined came true, as reported by sources close to the 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth II. Some commoners believe the British monarch is weakened by the latest controversy surrounding royalty. An example is the case of the sex scandal in which the sovereign’s favorite son, Prince Andrew, is involved. He is accused of abusing the American Virginia Giuffre, then 17 years old.

As a result of the flurry of feuds, Buckingham Palace informants told The Sun that Elizabeth is “burned out” because of her busy private schedule. Although she only participates in lighter public commitments, family conflicts worry the sovereign. She has to go out of her way to deal with her relatives’ turbulent situations. The Dukes of Sussex, Harry and Meghan Markle are also used to work for the Queen.

Queen Elizabeth Doctors were on alert after the queen showed up with a cane at an eventPool/Max Mumby/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II (1) The queen had to stop drinking the four drinks a day after doctor’s ordersMax Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles Charles is Elizabeth’s success at the command of the British throneSamir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth_2 Elizabeth’s coronation took place on June 2, 1953@theroyalfamily/Reproduction/Instagram Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II The British Royal Family reunited in Tropping the Color Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images 0

“Sprees”

As if the scandals weren’t enough, the queen’s fatigue is also due to “night binges” in front of the TV, according to The Sun. As she doesn’t like to eat alone, she invites intimates to sit at the table. Private appointments extend into the wee hours. “A steady stream of lunches and dinners with family and friends, because the queen doesn’t want to dine alone,” confessed a palace messenger.

According to the tabloid, the queen’s private entertainment used to be with 95-year-old Mabel Anderson. She was Elizabeth’s children’s nanny. “Often, they would sit during the nightly TV binges,” the source said. The former caretaker of the royal babies lives in an elegant apartment in Windsor Castle, where the British monarch now spends days of rest following doctor’s orders.

Elizabeth recently had to stay in the hospital for “preliminary investigations,” as reported by Buckingham Palace. The queen is “all right” and in “good mood”, despite the latest cancellations of important appointments. Doctors ordered the sovereign not to travel to Northern Ireland last week. Professionals prevented her from consuming alcoholic beverages.

This Tuesday (October 26), a Crown Spokesperson said Queen Elizabeth II will not attend the Cop26 reception on climate change. The event will bring together world leaders in Glasgow, Scotland, starting this Monday (1st/11). Buckingham Palace has announced that the British monarch will miss the ceremony so she can rest, as doctors have asked.

