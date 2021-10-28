Real Madrid wastes a truck of goals, is 0-0 with Osasuna and shares ‘quadruple leadership’ in LaLiga

Possibly being the isolated leader of LaLiga, Real Madrid was in a goalless draw with Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabéu

O Real Madrid started the round hoping to sleep in the lead of Laliga. This Wednesday (27), the team received the Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabéu. The team, however, wasted a truck of goals and was 0-0.

The first half was of absolute merengue dominance, with Vinicius Jr standing out once again in the creation of plays, either in counterattacks or in submissions from a distance. The bids, however, stopped at the goalkeeper or with unsuccessful shots.

At the beginning of the final stage, it was Osasuna who scared him. At 5 minutes, Moncayola received a cross in the measure after counterattack and finished hard, but the ball ended up stopping at the crossbar.

The domain then returned to Real, with Benzema and Vinicius Jr making combinations of moves to try to break the rival block. As in Herrera’s defense at close range, in the 25th minute.

Championship status

Real Madrid arrived to 21 points, tying for the championship lead with Seville, Betis and real society. Osasuna has two points less and is 6th on the table.

The ace of the game: Vinicius Jr

It feels like we’re already raining in wet when we talk about Vini Jr this season. Once again, the Brazilian stood out in the creation of merengues plays, being one of the players to take more danger to Osasuna’s goal.

ball championship

At the moment, the difference between the first place and the seventh is only three points. In this cake, in addition to not having the Barcelona, we can notice some surprises, like the ray vallecano, Betis and Osasuna himself. Will we have balance in this season’s dispute?

next game

At the end of the week, the two teams return to the field. Real Madrid visit the Elche on Saturday (30). A little later, Osasuna will face Sevilla, also away from home.

Datasheet

Real Madrid 0 x 0 Osasuna

REAL MADRID: Courtois; Carvajal (Vázquez), Militão, Alaba and Mendy (Marcelo); Casemiro, Kroos and Camavinga (Rodrygo); Asensio (Hazard), Benzema and Vinicius Jr. Coach: Carlo Ancelotti

OSASUNA: Herrera; Vidal, David García, Unai García and Juan Cruz; Monacayola (Oier), Torró, Javi Martínez (Ruben García) and Manu Sánchez; Chimy Ávila (Brasanac) and Kike García (Barbero). Technician: Jagoba Arrasate