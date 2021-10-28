‘Reason for great indignation,’ says Lira on Covid’s CPI seeking indictment of deputies | Covid’s CPI

The final document approved by the commission recommends the indictment of 78 people, including President Jair Bolsonaro and his sons in public office, and two companies. Of these, six are federal deputies (see below).

“For me it is a reason for great indignation, as president of the Chamber and as a Brazilian citizen, to become aware of the conclusions forwarded by the CPI rapporteur,” stated Lira.

“The proposal to indict the deputies of this house in the report of that commission created with the purpose of investigating the actions and omissions of the federal government in fighting the pandemic is unacceptable,” he said.

The president of the Chamber also stated that he “does not make a value judgment” on what the senators discussed and voted on in the CPI, but said that the commission “cannot do everything”. Lira argued that deputies have parliamentary immunity.

“I am dealing with the immunity of parliamentarians for their opinion and for their votes as an expanded dimension of that same freedom,” said the president of the Chamber.

Lira also stated that, by suggesting the indictment of deputies, the CPI rapporteur “injures fundamental principles, rights and guarantees to death.”

According to the president of the Chamber, “the congressman, whoever he may be, from whatever party, whatever ideology, must enjoy the widest possible freedom of expression.”

“Even if the investigated facts are serious, a CPI cannot become an inquisitorial instrument of exception, infringing control and endowed with exorbitant or unlimited powers,” he said.

Still in the speech, the deputy said “not unaware” that the country is experiencing a pandemic of “extreme gravity” and that “serious mistakes may have been made”.

“I am also not unaware that serious mistakes may have been made in the fight against the pandemic and that some attitudes by established authorities may have contributed, at some point, to the aggravation of the situation,” he said.

The president ended his speech by stating that he will analyze “the content and procedural suitability of the CPI report in detail” to “guarantee the freedom and dignity of the exercise of the parliamentary mandate”.

Without specifically mentioning any congressman, Lira said that “you cannot apply double standards on congressmen of the National Congress”.

Renan Calheiros even included senator Luis Carlos Heinze (PP-RS) in the list of requests for indictment, but he backed off.

The final report approved by Covid’s CPI recommends the indictment of 78 people. The list includes six pocketnarista federal deputies, they are:

Ricardo Barros (PP-PR), government leader in the Chamber

Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP), son of Jair Bolsonaro

Bia Kicis (PSL-DF)

Carla Zambelli (PSL-SP)

Osmar Terra (MDB-RS)

Carlos Jordy (PSL-RJ)

All six are cited by supposed incitement to crime, conduct provided for in article 286 of the Penal Code.

Ricardo Barros is also cited by administrative law, formation of criminal organization and administrative improbity. And Osmar Terra, by guilty epidemic with death result.

The 80 indictments listed in Covid’s CPI report do not represent actual indictments. The decision on indicting Jair Bolsonaro, ministers and members of the National Congress will rest with the Attorney General’s Office, as these authorities have privileged jurisdiction.