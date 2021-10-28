Reasons for you to smile with Marcos Mion







Marcos Mion Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Marcos Mion is currently one of the most charismatic figures on Brazilian television. With his relaxed and unique way, the presenter has conquered fans since the beginning of his career, in the 2000s. Versatile, Mion has already been seen as an actor in the series Sandy e Junior, but it was on MTV that he established himself in front of the legendary program Os Worst Clips in the World.

Now, at Globo, where he commands the Caldeirão in place of Luciano Huck, the presenter draws compliments, laughs and smiles with his unique knack. How about, then, remembering the most memorable moments of Marcos Mion’s long career?

Best presenter, worst clips

It’s impossible to think about Marcos Mion and not remember the show The Worst Clips of the World. Alongside his assistant, Mionzinho (who never said a word in the attraction), Mion sang classic audiovisual productions, pointed out mistakes and got a lot of laughs. No wonder the program is considered one of the best ever shown by MTV.

An actor dies, a presenter is born

Many people don’t remember, but Marcos Mion participated in the teen series Sandy and Junior, broadcast from April 11, 1999 to December 29, 2002. In the attraction, which had brothers Sandy and Junior Lima as protagonists in a story based on their own lives, Mion played the character Max Müller in the first season.

Lots of personality in The Farm

Marcos Mion headed A Fazenda, Record’s reality show, between 2018 and 2020 and left the attraction after receiving an invitation from Globo to replace Luciano Huck in the channel’s Saturday programming. As in everything he does, the presenter left his trademark and a great challenge for his successor, Adriane Galisteu.

Lots of emotion when receiving the badge

Marcos Mion represented the lives of many Brazilians when he got emotional when he received the badge from the Rio station. Like any good worker who is thrilled with the job of his dreams, the presenter proved that he is people like us by talking about the challenge of returning to the company that opened the doors for him at the beginning of his career.

Crying with Ana Maria Braga

Marcos Mion made many people’s dreams come true when he had breakfast with Ana Maria Braga. And, as it couldn’t be different, he was moved by the situation. He was shocked by the affection to see the table full of delicacies that he eats for the first meal of the day: chicken with sweet potatoes, tapioca with scrambled eggs and a chicken cake.