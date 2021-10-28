Record earns absurd value in pandemic and shocking truth comes to light

TV stations suffered horrors last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Revenue fell and losses increased considerably. Very well, with the record it was different. In the balance of the Brazilian company, the net equity went from R$ 1.826 billion in 2019 to R$ 5.050 billion.

According to data published in the Official Gazette of the State of São Paulo and obtained by Notícias da TV, Record took an extraordinary leap of R$ 3.2 billion. The miracle came even as consolidated gross advertising revenue plummeted from R$2.214 billion in 2019 to 2.077 billion in 2020.

The explanation for the R$ 3.2 billion was given by the issuer and reported as “financial intermediation operations”. This happens when one company lends money to another and, over the years, it has become commonplace among companies in the same group.

One operation, worth R$1.051 billion, was recorded as current liabilities, short-term debts. The other, of R$1.892 billion, as non-current liabilities, is long-term debt.

The bank

Bishop Edir Macedo, owner of Record and leader of the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God, is one of the owners of the bank Digimais, the former bank Renner. Also according to the report, in 2013, he acquired 49% of the shares of the bank as a “foreign partner”, as he had a residence abroad.

BA Empreendimentos e Participações Ltda purchased the shares. The company is the same that controls Rádio e Televisão Record SA In July 2020, after the Central Bank’s green light, Edir Macedo bought the rest of the bank and annexed the institution to its Holding.

The BRL 3.2 billion, more precisely BRL 3,126,404,000, were raised by Digimais in March 2021, the same number in the balance of TV São Paulo.

The Central Bank, in turn, showed that Digimais made R$1.57 billion in interbank liquidity investments and another R$1.69 billion in credit operations net of provisions, both totaling R$3.2 billion.