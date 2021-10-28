Recovering education is a priority in a SNE project

The report of the main complementary bill of the SNE (National Education System), released today, prioritizes the creation of an emergency plan to recover the learning lost during the covid-19 pandemic. The goal is for the system to function as a SUS (Unified Health System) in the area of ​​education.

“It was supposed to happen [a implementação do SNE] long time. We paid dearly for this in the pandemic and this is the most appropriate time to discuss”, said the federal deputy and rapporteur of the project, Idilvan Alencar (PDT-CE). The author of the project is Deputy Dorinha Seabra Rezende (DEM-TO).

For the deputy, if before the pandemic there were no reasons to continue with the project, today the need is “gigantic”. One of the objectives is for the SNE to structure collaborative actions between the systems of the Union, states and municipalities.

One problem faced today, for example, involves school transport. The city hall bus can pass on a certain street, pick up a student from the network, but a student from the state network is not included in the vehicle, even if it has the same route.

Collaboration regimes between cities and states are not structured and take place in accordance with local administrations. “Collaborating cannot be an option for the manager of the moment, it has to have a legal basis”, says the deputy.

During the pandemic, for example, it was also possible to observe cities determining remote teaching after the closing of schools and others suspending even online classes — all in the same state.

With the system, inequalities between states and municipalities would be reduced. In addition, the proposal also includes public resource planning. The report brings the basic principles of the SNE, such as:

justice and equality in the promotion of human rights;

sociocultural diversity and socioenvironmental sustainability;

equity in the definition of educational policies and in the allocation and balanced distribution of public resources;

strengthening of the collaboration regime and articulated planning of federated entities;

establishment of national education quality standards;

democratic management of public education;

valorization and development of education professionals; and

right of access to information, with transparency and social control mechanisms.

The expectation is that the project will be approved this year.

We are talking about a kind of SUS for education. Establishing the SNE means improving the management of education and reducing distances in cooperation between federated entities.”

Idilvan Alencar, federal deputy and project rapporteur (PDT-CE)

Proposal wants to create national and state commissions

The SNE will bring more clarity about the roles of the MEC (Ministry of Education), states and municipalities.

For this to work in practice, the project proposes the creation of the Cite (Tripartite Inter-manager Education Commission), at the national level, and the Cibe (Bipartite Inter-manager Education Commission), which would act with the responsibility of “negotiation and agreement between managers of the states and municipalities”.

SUS has commissions like these, which help in the development of joint actions. The deputy affirms that the SNE will also bring “another opportunity” for the MEC to show itself “willing to collaborate” with education.

Throughout the pandemic, states and municipalities criticized the absence of the folder. After more than a year of restrictions because of the coronavirus —following the guidance of health experts—, the Ministry of Education made a statement on the national network to demand in-person feedback and blame cities and states.

For the general coordinator of the National Campaign for the Right to Education, Andressa Pellanda, the report needs details in the parts on the CAQ (Student-Quality Cost) and Sinaeb (National System for the Evaluation of Basic Education).

“It is necessary to deepen the instances of governance in terms of democratic management, since the determination of various mechanisms is concentrated in instances formed only by managers, which is contrary to the constitutional and infra-legal principle of democratic management”, he explains.

Andressa assesses, in general, that the report “attempts to face the challenge of the complexity of coordination and federative cooperation that the SNE requires”.