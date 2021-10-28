Red Bull confirms Verstappen’s unwillingness before race

Max Verstappen had a job defending itself from the onslaught of Lewis Hamilton during the United States GP in Formula 1 in Austin, last Sunday and achieve another victory in the championship, in addition to opening 12 points of advantage over the defending champion.

What made the Texas mission even more incredible was the revelation by the team’s sports advisor, Helmut Marko, that the Dutchman had to face an upset stomach before the race.

“Max improved with breathing exercises and drinking fluids. It’s amazing the mental capacity he has. He races with the car on the limit, weakened, and he can still think about strategy,” said Marko to the website Auto Motor Und Sport.

Another who suffered health problems during the race was Sergio Pérez, who saw his situation worsen when he realized that he would not be able to consume any drinks during the race, as the Mexican had problems with the device that carried the liquid to him.

“Pérez used the car’s isotonic at full power when going to the grid and the device spurted liquid everywhere. He even had to change the balaclava, but was left with nothing in the race because apparently something went wrong in the transition from ‘too liquid’ to ‘low liquid’ system.”

“So it was an incredible feat (the podium and third place). The performance of both needs to be even more exalted”, concluded the Red Bull boss.

