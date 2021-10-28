Red meat is cheaper for the 1st time in a year and a half

The biggest preview of inflation calculated since February 2016 brought at least good news to consumers’ pockets: red meat became cheaper for the first time in 16 months.

The drop of 0.31% registered in the price of protein in October, however, is still insufficient to reverse the jumps accumulated in this year (+10.27%) and in the last 12 months (+22.06%), from according to the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).

According to the data, the deflation of red meat in the IPCA-15 (Extended National Consumer Price Index) from September to October was driven by cuts fillet cover (-1.83%), rib (-1.68% ) and shovel (-1.59%).

The breast (-0.98%), the round lizard (-0.98%), the muscle (-0.82%), the termite (-0.67) were also more affordable, but to a lesser extent. %), the duckling (-0.36%), the common lizard (-0.34%), the mace (-0.25%) and the filet mignon (-0.11%).

On the other hand, sirloin steak (+2.88%) and liver (+0.37%) and pork (+0.3%) became more expensive and prevented a more significant drop in meat prices in the period between September 16th and October 15th, 2021.

In the accumulated result for the last 12 months, none of the meat cuts show a negative change in price. The highlights are muscle (+29.7%), shovel (+27.9%), common lizard (+27.1%) and mutton (+26.9%).

The lowest highs recorded in the period between September 2020 and October 2021 come from the fillet cover (+1.9%), pork (+8.1%), liver (+11.3%) and of the termite (+17.4%).

Substitutes

To circumvent the increase in red meat, consumers have the alternative of choosing other proteins that had a lower price variation in the last 12 months.

The most common option to replace red meat, chicken accumulates a similar high to the bonina protein in the last 12 months. The jumps occur both in the purchase of the entire piece (+28.7%) and in pieces (+31.3%).

Another alternative source of protein, eggs were 17.9% more expensive in the last year. Fish, in turn, have a 7.2% variation in the period and can be a good option for the budget.