Redmi Note 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Plus are officially released; check specs and prices

After many leaks and teasers, Redmi finally introduced to the Chinese public the new Redmi Note 11 line. With three devices, the family took an interesting leap by adopting OLED display and even charging 120W in Pro models. In addition, the standard variant manages to draw attention for its good cost-benefit ratio. all use MediaTek Dimension processors and bring native 5G connection. Do you want to know more about the new devices? Scroll down and come with us!





economy and market

27 Oct



Rumors

26 Oct

Redmi Note 11

Starting with the standard model, the Redmi Note 11 was developed thinking of keeping the cost-effective title for the line. Speaking of design, it’s undeniable that the device doesn’t bring many changes compared to the look of previous generations of the manufacturer. Anyway, the device’s screen is a 6.6-inch IPS LCD that has a 90 Hz refresh rate. This display features FHD+ resolution and has a front hole to accommodate the 16 MP selfie camera. When it comes to other lenses, we have a 50 MP main sensor and an 8 MP wide-angle sensor. To deliver performance worthy of a good mid-range smartphone, the Redmi Note 11 comes out of the box with MediaTek Dimension 810 processor. It works together with 4GB, 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB internal storage. Ie no 64GB option finally. Finally, we have a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, while Android 11 is running underneath the MIUI 12.5 interface.

Technical specifications 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution

Hole notch display and 90 Hz refresh rate

MediaTek Dimension 810 Platform

4GB, 6GB or 8GB RAM

128GB or 256GB of internal storage

16 MP front camera

50 MP + 8 MP (Wide Angle) Rear Cameras

5G connection, Bluetooth 5.2 and stereo sound

5,000 mAh battery with 33W charging

Android 11 running under MIUI 12.5

Redmi Note 11 Pro and Pro Plus

When you get here, you might be wondering why the Redmi Note 11 Pro and 11 Pro Plus are together? The reason is simple: they are basically the same device, the only noticeable change being in the battery and charging capacity. Thus, both have a 6.67-inch AMOLED display developed by Samsung. This panel has FHD+ resolution, supports 120 Hz refresh rate, has touch sampling that reaches 360 Hz and features Gorilla Glass 5 protection, as well as a hole for the 16 MP camera. The processing power is guaranteed by MediaTek Dimension 920. The chipset is lined with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. The manufacturer also highlights the presence of liquid cooling to ensure good gaming performance. The photographic set of the Redmi Note 11 Pro and 11 Pro Plus features the main 108 MP sensor. The secondary camera is an 8 MP wide angle and there is even a 2 MP macro. Powers the entire set, the 5,160 mAh battery in the Pro model and 4,500 mAh in the Pro Plus variant. Also, there is fast charging of 67W and 120W respectively. The manufacturer also guarantees that the charger comes in the smartphone box. Device extras also include: 5G connection, digital reader on the side, JBL certified stereo sound, P2 port for wired headphones, NFC for approach payments, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and IP53 certification against water splash.

Technical specifications 6.67-inch Samsung AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution

Display with hole and 120 Hz refresh rate

MediaTek Dimension 920 Platform

6GB or 8GB RAM

128GB or 256GB of internal storage

16 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 108 MP sensor Wide-angle lens with 8 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 MP sensor

5G connection, stereo sound, P2 port, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2 and WiFi 6

5,160 mAh battery with 67W charging (Note 11 Pro)

4,500 mAh battery with 120W charging (Note 11 Pro Plus)

Android 11 running under the MIUI 12.5 interface

YIBO Design

The Chinese also took advantage of the event to present a special limited edition known as Yibo Design. This model is green with black stripes, in addition to a special box. As for the specs of the device, it is basically the same Redmi Note 11 Pro, and its price is 2,699 yuan (~R$ 2,235) for the 8GB + 256GB version.

Price and availability