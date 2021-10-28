Renato Gaúcho hands over the position after elimination, but the board does not accept and keeps coach at Flamengo | Flamengo

Renato Gaúcho continues to coach Flamengo even after the traumatic elimination for Athletico-PR in the Copa do Brasil. And by decision of the board. After the defeat by 3-0 on Wednesday night, at Maracanã, the coach handed over the position, but was removed from the idea by Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel while still in the dressing room. The mood, in turn, is far from being light.

Renato Gaúcho, Flamengo coach

Renato met with the strong soccer men in the heat of the game, in the Maracanã locker room, and said he would give up his job. The coach took responsibility for the poor results, but Braz and Spindel said they didn’t and were counting on the work for the season’s sequel.

Shortly after, in a speech with the players in the chain, the directors reinforced that “only they who were in there would be able to change the course of the season” and endorsed the vote of confidence to the coach. The reality, in turn, is that more and more is growing in the corridors of Ninho do Urubu, questioning Renato’s work, especially the content of his activities.

The reports give an account of many collective work, whether in open field (with 11 players) or reduced, and little specific detail of tactical issues. The sequence of bad performances, which reached four games without a win, with two draws and two defeats, aggravated the atmosphere of demands.

At a press conference, with his job already held by the directors, Renato assumed responsibility for the bad moment in a speech similar to the one presented to his superiors.

– If there’s a culprit here, that only culprit is me. All my responsibility. The group was not to blame for anything. Athletico went four times and managed to score three goals. Flamengo created more than 20. A disorganized team cannot create like that.

Renato Gaúcho was the target of the fans during the match against Hurricane. Still with the score 2-0, he heard curses followed by shouts of “Olê, ole, Mister”, in reference to Jorge Jesus.

Pressed with a month to go before the final of the Libertadores, against Palmeiras, Renato Gaúcho and Flamengo have another decision to go: Saturday, at 19:00 (GMT), at Maracanã, against Atlético-MG, for the 29th round of the Brasileirão.