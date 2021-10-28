Renato Gaúcho minimizes screams from Flamengo fans for Jorge Jesus: “It’s normal” | Flamengo

– A super normal thing when you are working at a big club, the last coach who came here and was successful. Fans of a big club will always remember the coach who won, it’s part of our profession. The coach won’t always win them all, he’ll remember the guy who worked here, worked for a few months and won important titles. But I’m already vaccinated, the charge will always exist.

– When I was hired by Flamengo we were in three competitions. Today we were eliminated in the Copa do Brasil, the group is upset, we are sad. We have some possibilities and we are in the Libertadores final – he added.

Flamengo’s next appointment is on Saturday, against Atlético-MG, at Maracanã, for the Brazilian Championship. David Luiz has a chance to come back. The club’s technical committee will define the player’s situation as of this Thursday.

Other answers from Renato:

Do you regret having mentioned the “200 million”?

– The cast is very strong, it’s very good. Every coach likes a cast like that, it’s part of our life. Jorge Jesus himself was here and lost, he left the Copa do Brasil as well. Afterwards he won the Brazilian Nationals and the Libertadores. We are always exposed to charges. In football, unfortunately, when he doesn’t get the result he expects, especially when it comes to Flamengo, the demand is always great.

Is there only Libertadores left?

– We have chances at the Brazilian Nationals, they are remote. We are sad, upset about the elimination. We still have some chances at the Brazilian Nationals, starting tomorrow we’re going to turn the page, thinking about Atlético-MG. As long as you have a chance, let’s fight.

How to prevent it from shaking?

– It’s more of a decision, it’s a decision every three days. As long as we have chances at the Brazilian Nationals, let’s fight. Flamengo is in the Libertadores final on the 27th. Until then, we will be recovering our players.

continuity at work

– That’s up to the board. We have to play, we have to improve, we know that, to keep dedicating, because this team is a team that is dedicated, trains at home, trains more, always wants more. So, it’s not a defeat that we’re going to throw it all away. We understand the crowd, we know it’s disappointing.

Andreas position

– Many times you take an enemy by surprise doing something different, that’s what I tried to do by putting Andreas a little more open, with Bruno more on top of the defender along with Gabriel. It was a way of trying to surprise Athletico. Unfortunately, they went there three or four times and scored three goals. The ball didn’t want to go in today. We came out of a competition where we really wanted to go to the final. I understand the revolt of the fans, who will always want to win. The moment a club like Flamengo leaves a competition like this, the fans are not at all satisfied.

Elimination for Athletico-PR

– If there’s a culprit here, that only culprit is me. All my responsibility. The group was not to blame for anything. Athletico went four times and managed to score three goals. Flamengo created more than 20. A disorganized team cannot create like that.

Disorganized team?

– The responsibility is all mine. The group is not to blame for anything. Athletico went there three or four times and scored three goals. If you look at the opportunities, Flamengo had more than 20. A disorganized team doesn’t create so much. Unfortunately, for us today, the ball didn’t want to enter.

crowd harassing

– I’m already quite vaccinated, I’ve worked in big clubs, I know about the charge, especially in a club like Flamengo. When you don’t get a rating in Maracanã, the charge is normal. Tomorrow there will be another coach here and he will be charged. Our lives are like this, the only culprit is always the coach. And I will always rid my group of blame, they are not to blame for anything. If there’s anyone to blame here, in any sense, it’s called Renato Portaluppi.

Physical wear?

– So far we haven’t stopped. But if I talk about physical wear and tear, people will say I’m making excuses. There are no excuses. We play a decision every three days, the players are sometimes in a good phase, sometimes in a bad phase. It happens. But it’s all my fault.

Flamengo’s future in the season

– We have some chances at the Brazilian Nationals. As long as there are chances, we will fight. Starting tomorrow, we are going to think about Atlético-MG. As long as there’s a chance, let’s fight, seek. On the next 27th we have a Libertadores decision in which only Flamengo and Palmeiras are there. Let’s prepare the team for this final.

Do you think the name-calling is fair?

– Yes. They are fair. In a big club like Flamengo, the moment you don’t get the result the fans want, the charge comes. I get paid for that, forget about Flamengo’s group, I’m the culprit. The demand will always exist, the fan is passion. I learned from a friend of mine that football comes down to one word: victory. When he loses, the charge is very high. When he wins, everyone becomes good, excellent. It’s part, it’s a normal thing. Anyone who doesn’t know how to live with this is unfortunately in the wrong profession.