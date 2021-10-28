Renato Gaúcho’s resignation defined, Gabigol attacked and Guerrero in Argentina’s giants: the latest in football today (28) | fans

Credit: Assembly/Disclosure

The night was hot after the elimination in the Copa do Brasil against Flamengo and the future of coach Renato Gaúcho is at stake. It was even left for striker Gabigol, idol of the Gávea club, who ended up being attacked by fans with a full glass of beer while still at Maracanã. In the soccer market, the focus is on the future of Peruvian striker Guerrero after leaving Internacional.

Flamengo’s executioner in the Copa do Brasil, Nikão can play in a team from São Paulo in 2022; see the scenarios

At 29, Nikão has a relationship with Athletico Paranaense until December 31st. Being able to sign a pre-contract with any team from Brazil or abroad, the 11 shirt has already given signs that he wants and should seek a new challenge in his career for the next season. And in Brazil, what is not lacking are interested clubs.

Mercado da Bola: Guerrero is disputed by two giants from Argentina

According to the Argentine portal Fichajes, Boca Juniors and River Plate have shown interest in having the center forward for next season and should make an attack by Guerrero later this year.

Flamengo’s opposition wants a change of coach and makes a bold proposal to the board

In an open letter published this Thursday morning, after the elimination in the Copa do Brasil, Chapa Ouro – FlaMaior asked for a change of coach and made a bold proposal to the current board of the club: jointly debate the name of a replacement for Renato

Corinthians, Flamengo? Fortaleza coach, Vojvoda defines future after being speculated in giants

“Honestly I didn’t hear anything (speculations at Flamengo and Corinthians). I am totally focused on my daily task. It’s not yet time to talk or listen. I’m working hard and very happy to be able to train the players I’m training, to be where I am now. I enjoy my work, I am grateful to be able to be at Fortaleza”, he said.

Mercado da Bola: Entrepreneur opens the game about Lucas’ return to São Paulo

“The possibility of Lucas’ return now is very, very, very small. He is Tottenham’s absolute first-team player”, said Junior Pedroso, in contact with journalist Jorge Nicola.

Ball market: at the end of the contract, the striker must not remain in São Paulo

Forward Galeano is on loan from Paraguay’s Rubio Ñú. To have the player definitively, São Paulo will have to spend US$ 1 million (about 5.5 million reais). Another possibility is to extend the loan bond, something that is not welcomed by the Paraguayan club.

Athletico players provoke Flamengo after qualifying for the Copa do Brasil

At the party in the locker rooms after the historic classification, Hurricane players appeared in some videos on social media celebrating a lot.

Gabriel Pereira, from Corinthians, becomes a target for Benfica, Flamengo, rival and two others from Serie A

According to the TNT Sports portal, interest in Gabriel Pereira also reached other clubs in foreign football. In Brazil, four teams from Serie A also want to have the young Corinthians player: Flamengo, Internacional, Athletico and São Paulo.

Gabigol is attacked by Flamengo fans after elimination at Maracanã

“The teasing isn’t just with Renato Gaúcho. Gabigol, who asked for an interview after the game on the field […], when he was on his way to the tunnel, he saw that the crowd began to curse him, he backed away a little and took a glass of beer in his face so you could see the atmosphere”, revealed journalist Pedro Ivo Almeida, from ESPN channels.

Journalist calls Renato Gaúcho’s dismissal at Flamengo and cites condition for dismissal to occur

“I think they won’t hold back until the game with Atlético-MG and especially after the game with Atlético-MG, if they lose, as it is very likely that they will lose. Then I don’t think anyone can handle it, if you don’t, Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel fall together”, shot journalist Renato Mauricio Prado.