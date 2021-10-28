Rent maturing in November will be readjusted by 22% – News

Families living in a residence with a lease that expires in November will have to pay 21.73% more each month to stay in the same house next year.

The high corresponds to the accumulated variation of the IGP-M (General Price Index – Market) in the last 12 months, according to data released this Thursday (28) by the FGV (Fundação Getulio Vargas).

In October, the indicator responsible for the readjustment of most rental contracts in force in Brazil gained strength, after a slight drop of 0.64% in September, and rose the same 0.64%. In the year, the IGP-M accumulates an increase of 16.74%.

In practice, tenants who currently pay a rent of R$1,300 will have to pay R$1,582.49 (+R$282.49) to continue living in the same property in the coming months. To avoid the burden on your pocket, experts recommend renegotiating with the homeowner.

André Braz, coordinator of the FGV price indices, explains that the rise in “rent inflation” occurs with a less intense fall in the price of iron ore in October and the increase in the price of diesel.

In the month, the IPA (Broad Producer Price Index) rose 0.53%, after falling 1.21% in September, the IPC (Consumer Price Index) varied 1.05% and the INCC (National Index of Cost of Construction) rose 0.8%. The three indicators are responsible for the final variation of the IGP-M.

Adjustment by IPCA

Given the recent difference between the IGP-M and the IPCA (Broad National Consumer Price Index), some real estate companies have already started to use official inflation to readjust new lease contracts. The theme is defended by a group of entities that represent retailers from different segments that filed a action in the STF (Supreme Federal Court) in defense of the change.

A proposal for change by deputy Vinicius Carvalho (Republicanos-SP) was also presented to the Chamber, but collides with the interests of shopping malls, finance companies that manage real estate funds and the federal government.

The assessment against the change considers the change as “undue interference by the state” in the economy. For the group, the use of the IPCA for adjustments would cause a lot of legalization, which would terminate a large part of the contracts and raise the average price of leases.

The calculation of the IGP-M takes into account the variation in the prices of goods and services, as well as raw materials used in agricultural, industrial and civil construction production. Therefore, the variation is different from that presented by official inflation, which calculates prices based on a basket of goods determined for families with an income of up to 40 minimum wages.