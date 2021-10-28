Research identifies reasons why sharks bite humans; understand

There are theories that when great white sharks bite humans, it’s a case of mistaken identity. Now, new research that simulates the vision of these animals has shown that this may actually be the reason.

Researchers at Macquarie University in Australia have found that humans swimming or rowing bear a strong resemblance to seals and sea lions in the eyes of young white sharks.

This species, along with bull sharks and tiger sharks, are responsible for the majority of bites in humans, researchers said in a research published on Wednesday (27).

Great white sharks are the world’s biggest predatory fish, according to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), and are known to tear off pieces of their prey, which can be swallowed whole.

Incidents of sharks biting humans are rare, but have increased “substantially” over the past 20 years, researchers at Macquarie University found.

But despite their fearsome reputation, great white sharks are a vulnerable species and their numbers are dwindling, according to the WWF.

The researchers studied and compared underwater videos of seals, sea lions and humans swimming in various ways, with humans paddling surfboards of different sizes, using fixed and mobile cameras to capture the images.

“We put a GoPro on an underwater scooter and set it up to travel at a cruising speed typical of predatory sharks,” said lead author Laura Ryan, postdoctoral researcher on animal sensory systems in the university’s Neurobiology Laboratory.

Using a catalog of shark neuroscience data, the researchers applied filters to the video and created modeling programs that would simulate how a young white shark would see the movements and shapes of different objects.

The researchers confirmed that humans who swim and paddle surfboards bear a strong resemblance to seals and sea lions in the eyes of young white sharks. Most sharks are color-blind, meaning that the colors of surfboards and wetsuits make little difference.

“Understanding why shark bites occur can help us find ways to avoid them while keeping humans and sharks safer,” added Ryan.

