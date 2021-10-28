Richard has contract with Athletico terminated and returns to Corinthians

In the early hours of Thursday, Athletico published an official note to confirm the termination of Richard’s contract. The 27-year-old midfielder had an act of indiscipline and the club from Paraná chose not to keep him in the squad. According to the publication, Corinthians is already aware – see the full note below.

On October 17, Athletico played against Fluminense at the Arena da Baixada. In that game, Richard had been drawn for the anti-doping test, but left the stadium even before the match was finished. Alberto Valentim, the team’s coach, said that the defensive midfielder asked to be replaced at halftime and only returned later.

This act was considered indiscipline by the athlete, who had a relationship with Athletico until the end of 2021. The technical director, Paulo Autuori, defended the termination of the contract and Alberto Valentim said that the board would pronounce itself after the confrontation against Flamengo – precisely the what happened.

Richard arrived at the Paraná club in July 2020, on loan, and must now return to Corinthians. However, as he has already played in 20 Brasileirão games, he won’t be able to play any more games this season for another club and should just be training.

Corinthians has not yet commented on the case. The defensive midfielder’s link with Timão ends at the end of 2022. For Athletico, Richard made 71 games in total, and the club regretted the episode at such a decisive moment.

Read Athletico’s official note

Athletico Paranaense informs that it opted for the discontinuation of the loan link of the athlete Richard. Athletico has already communicated to Sport Club Corinthians Paulista.

The decision was made and communicated to the athlete on October 19, due to Richard’s act of indiscipline in the game against Fluminense (October 17). The athlete requested a substitution at half-time and left the stadium earlier, even against the guidance of the technical committee and knowing that he could be drawn for the anti-doping test.

In a decisive moment of the season, the club continues to work incessantly so that all the outlined goals are achieved. For this, it is essential that all players are committed and focused on all processes.

