Richard’s return is seen as absurd by Corinthians, which evaluates use of the steering wheel in 2022 | corinthians

In the assessment of the Corinthians board, Athletico could have given another outcome to the case and kept Richard in the squad that will dispute the finals of the Copa do Brasil and Copa Sudamericana.

In recent days, top hats from Timão tried to convince the people of Paraná to work around the case. The justifications presented by Hurricane to return Richard did not convince, but Corinthians had no choice but to accept the decision, since the contract provided for unilateral termination of the bond.

The 27-year-old midfielder can no longer defend another club in Brazil this season. Even so, Corinthians suggested that he use CT Joaquim Grava to maintain his fitness.

Richard has a contract with Timão until next year, and the board will further evaluate whether he will use it next season or whether he will seek a new loan or sale. The club considers it rash to make any decision at the moment.

The steering wheel was given to Athletico in July of last year. He made 71 matches with the red-black shirt, with two goals and two assists.

Hired by Corinthians do Fluminense, Richard played 22 games for the club between 2019 and 2020. During this period, he was also loaned to Vasco.

Check below the note from Athletico-PR informing and justifying Richard’s contractual termination:

“Athletico Paranaense informs that it opted to discontinue the loan contract of the athlete Richard. Athletico has already communicated to Sport Club Corinthians Paulista.

The decision was made and communicated to the athlete on October 19, due to Richard’s act of indiscipline in the game against Fluminense (October 17). The athlete requested a substitution at half-time and left the stadium earlier, even against the guidance of the technical committee and knowing that he could be drawn for the anti-doping test.

In a decisive moment of the season, the club continues to work incessantly so that all the outlined goals are achieved. For this, it is essential that all players are committed and focused on all processes.”

