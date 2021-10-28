Rico throws past in the face and makes Aline cry shaken · TV News

Aline Mineiro burst into tears after being accused by Rico Melquiades in A Fazenda 13. The ex-panicat was quite shaken to hear the influencer say that she had not been by his side during one of his fights on the rural reality show. “That’s not done, for God’s sake,” she complained on Wednesday (27).

The discussion took place while the two participants enjoyed the mansion pool with Valentina Francavilla. “Aline, there’s so much you guys do, you’re scared of the game,” fired the influencer. “Are we afraid of the game? Friend, if I was afraid of the game I wouldn’t even be close to you, I risked my head”, countered Leo Lins’ girlfriend.

The Alagoas, then, unearthed the past and said that Aline had not positioned herself during one of her confusions in the house. “You were scared when I took the punishment, who stayed with me was Day [Dayane Mello]when I took the thing [o microfone]”he accused.

“So you can close your mouth, get out of here and watch the video from the microphone so you can see what I was doing,” replied the model. “You were trying to explain yourself to the people who [você] it had nothing to do [com a situação]”, continued Rico.

Annoyed, Aline complained of her friend’s comment: “I tried to explain it to the people? Do you know why you’re saying that? To show the audience that I’m ungrateful.” “Stop,” asked Valentina.

“I also want you to watch everything when you leave here,” stated the pawn. “What do you want me to see? Aren’t you accusing me about the microphone? I want you to see how I was,” reinforced the confined.

Before ending the discussion, Rico still insisted on his accusation and stated that the ex-panicat had always shown fear of her opponents in the game. “Friend, I know you were on my side, I’m talking after the punishment happened. I came here alone. And you were scared of the crowd.” “I’m not afraid of anyone. I came in here with a lot of certainty of who I am,” she countered.

After exchanging barbs, Aline pulled away and began to cry. Valentina tried to console her friend, but she continued to complain about the situation.

Check out some excerpts from the discussion:

