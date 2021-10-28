Risk of contagion increases with next Evergrande maturity

(Bloomberg) – The deadline for repaying a China Evergrande bond is approaching, and investors are scrutinizing the developer for clues as to the severity of the liquidity crisis that is undermining confidence in other highly indebted rivals.

The 30-day grace period for Evergrande’s $45.2 million coupon payment, which expired on Sept. 29, ends on Friday. The deadline coincides with a sell-off of Chinese speculative-grade bonds led on Thursday by the Kaisa Group, one of the real estate industry’s largest dollar-debt issuers.

Evergrande surprised some investors last week by paying off another coupon that expired at the end of the grace period. The company’s dollar bond prices remain at very low levels as lenders prepare for a possible debt restructuring, which could be one of the biggest seen in China.

Authorities in Beijing have asked Evergrande founder Hui Ka Yan to help pay the developer’s obligations out of his own fortune, but his disclosed equity represents only a fraction of the company’s more than $300 billion in liabilities.

Speculation about a default has been around the sector for months, infecting the credit market among other developers with a cash crisis and undermining confidence in the Chinese real estate sector, which, according to some indicators, accounts for more than 25% of the economy.

Paying off the coupon would give Evergrande more time, which is trying to raise funds by selling assets. But default could activate default clauses on the firm’s other dollar-denominated bonds and allow creditors to take steps to protect their interests.

It would also be harder for Evergrande to raise funds by selling assets. In general, companies in default must obtain approval from creditors on future sales. Bond holders can choose to file for bankruptcy protection, for example.

The developer has already hired advisers, and Chinese officials have begun laying the groundwork for a possible restructuring, bringing together legal and accounting experts to examine the group’s finances.

Evergrande has a series of coupon payments ahead. The company is in arrears on interest payments on at least two other bonds and has another four due by the end of the year. The next big maturity is a $2 billion bond that matures in March.

