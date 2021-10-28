RJ: Embraer will test flying taxis route from Galeão to Barra da Tijuca for R$ 99.90

THE Eve Air Mobility, electric aircraft subsidiary of embraer, revealed the prices and test dates for the routes of the future “flying taxis”. The simulations will take place between November 9th and December 6th, in Rio de Janeiro, connecting the Mario Henrique Simonsen Business Center, in Barra da Tijuca, with Galeão Airport.

The price of tickets for flights on demand, which can now be purchased through the app flapper, is R$99.90.

The flights will be monitored by the National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) and by the Department of Air and Space Control (DECEA). The tests aim to assess how well “flying taxis” will integrate to improve Rio de Janeiro’s urban mobility.

“The simulation in Rio de Janeiro, one of the cities with the most congestion in Brazil and in the world, will help us to raise the real needs of users, partners and the community that will benefit from our mobility solutions”, said André Stein, CEO of Eve, in note.

