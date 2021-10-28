RMP: Flamengo is at risk of taking a historic rout by Atlético-MG – 10/28/2021

Brasileirão has a round this weekend that could be fundamental in the fight for the title, with the duel between the leader Atlético-MG and Flamengo, which currently occupies the fourth place, but has two games less than Galo, with the possibility of approach depending on the outcome of the direct confrontation.

At the UOL News Sport, giving his guesses for the games of the round alongside Milly Lacombe, Renato Maurício Prado bets on an athletic victory and considers the risk of Rooster applying a historic rout against Rubro-negro at Maracanã.

“Atlético-MG with ease, with ease, Flamengo runs the risk of taking a historic rout at Maracanã, the team is completely unbalanced, even in psychological terms. There was hope for Arrascaeta and David Luiz to return, Arrascaeta will not come back, already is warned by the medical department of Flamengo, that perfection of incompetence, he has already said that Arrascaeta is not released for the game and David Luiz still depends on several tests. I think Atlético-MG will win and risk humiliating Flamengo in the Maracanã,” says Renato.

Milly Lacombe says she prefers Flamengo to win in the match so that the Brazilian Championship can still have a dispute in the final stretch.

“In the name of some minimal emotion in this championship, I vote for Flamengo to win, it’s almost a request that Flamengo win”, says Milly.

Renato also draws attention to the way Santos, led by Fabio Carille, surprised Fluminense in Vila Belmiro, in a game that took Alvinegro out of the relegation zone.

“Carille, I’m very curious, Santos played Antonio Lopes yesterday in the final of the Campeonato Carioca in 1982, he completely changed Santos’ team, I was amused by the surprise of all the commentators with the team that Carille placed on the field, and it worked, it was more or less like Lopes did in the 1982 final, he changed five players as well and beat Flamengo, that Flamengo do Zico. So, I don’t know, this Carille team, I want to see more” , says the journalist.

Check out the journalists’ hunches for the round games below:

Athletico-PR x Santos – Milly: Santos / Renato: tie

Flamengo x Atlético-MG – Milly: Flamengo / Renato: Atlético-MG

Youth x Bahia – Milly: Bahia / Renato: Bahia

America x Fortaleza – Milly: Fortaleza / Renato: Fortaleza

Ceará x Fluminense – Milly: Fluminense / Renato: Ceará

Grêmio x Palmeiras – Milly: Palmeiras / Renato: tie

São Paulo x International – Milly: tie / Renato: International

Sport x Atlético-GO – Milly: Sport / Renato: Sport

Cuiabá x Red Bull Bragantino – Milly: Red Bull Bragantino / Renato: Red Bull Bragantino

Corinthians x Cuiabá – Milly: Corinthians / Renato: Corinthians