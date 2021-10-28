RMP: “Frango do Diego Alves was definitive for Flamengo” – 10/28/2021

Flamengo said goodbye to the Copa do Brasil. This Wednesday (27), the club from Gávea received the Athletico at Maracanã and lost 3-0 in the return duel of the semifinals of the competition. Last week, at Arena da Baixada, the two teams had tied 2-2. In the final of the tournament, Hurricane faced Atlético-MG, who eliminated Fortaleza.

At Flamengo Live, program of UOL Sport right after the Mengão games, journalists André Rocha and Renato Maurício Prado analyzed the performance of Fla’s players in the face of Hurricane. On a disastrous night, Diego Alves and Diego received the worst ratings from commentators.

“It’s one thing for you to go back to the second half with 1-0. Going back 2-0 is that game in which you are already in despair,” said Renato about Diego Alves’ performance. The goalkeeper failed in Athletico’s second goal, scored by Nikão in the first half.

Both elected Michael as Flamengo’s ace in the match and the worst, coach Renato Gaúcho.

Check out the columnists’ notes for Flamengo’s players and coach:

Diego Alves

André Rocha: More for the throw-in. As a goalkeeper, in the work of defending, it was a shame” – 3

RMP: “A player who takes the chicken he took and it was definitive” – 0

isla

André Rocha: “He gave two assists that Gabigol and Andreas Pereira isolated. It is the only escape valve. He fought all the time. He has his limitations, but from the whole team he was the one who tried something and participated in the best articulated plays” – 5

RMP: “Still not being brilliant and nothing exceptional, he made two plays that weren’t a goal, it’s not his fault” – 5

Rodrigo Caio

André Rocha: “I follow Renato” – 4

RMP: “He needs to learn to close his legs. In the first move, which will turn the penalty, the ball passes between his legs. I’ve never seen a defender play like a cowboy” – 4

Leo Pereira

André Rocha: “He didn’t play so bad, but he’s a disaster. He makes the wrong decisions. He’s a random player, anything can happen to him. He lost a goal and gave him some faltering” – 3

RMP: “He gave a pass to Diego from the back, scored, and Renato Gaúcho complained. Soon after, he gave another one and the goal was scored” – 3

Philip Luis

André Rocha: “Generation 85 was sad. He contributed, but for a player of his level, the performance was very bad. The penalty shot was a little inattention and he was confused, distracted in the play. He made a penalty that compromised everything Flamengo’s game” – 3

RMP: “He was bad. I think he even took the penalty by accident. He tried to go for the ball and the guy put his foot first and took the kick” – 4

William Aaron

André Rocha: “He didn’t compromise. He fought a lot to keep the team in the attack, covering just as crazy” – 5

RMP: “He fights a lot, but today [ontem] couldn’t solve practically anything. Not compromised” – 5

Diego

André Rocha: “It’s the fault of whoever chose him. He’s the leader. It wasn’t his fault. He tried to do his best, but he’s bad, coming back from injury. Renato is the one who screwed up” – 3

RMP: “I’m a meaner teacher. He didn’t hit anything and delivered the first goal” – 0

Andreas Pereira

André Rocha: “He fought, tried, but lost that goal and isolated. It was a ball in which he had space and time to dominate and finish with the right foot and he preferred to hit it with a swipe, left, and missed badly. discount because it was poorly positioned and poorly climbed” – 4

RMP: “It was one of the best” – 5

Everton Ribeiro

André Rocha: “He even played with Isla. As with Fla-Flu, he didn’t do anything unbalancing. It was very bad” – 3

RMP: “It’s way below the football I’ve played before. It was a scary thing. It’s in a physical decline and, unfortunately, technically as well” – 3

Gabigol

André Rocha: “It’s bad, out of shape and participates in the game in a wrong way. Players have to have their own reading. This thing of leaving the area all the time is not his” – two

RMP: “It was very bad too. Top scorer can’t go eight games without scoring, but he fought a lot” – 3

Bruno Henrique

André Rocha: “He made a lot of mistakes, but he tried a lot. There were submissions in which it was thanks to Santos, a great goalkeeper” – 5

RMP: “The only reason he didn’t score two goals was because Santos made gigantic saves. He created a lot and fought all the time” – 6

Michael

André Rocha: “He makes a lot of mistakes, but he searches and fights a lot. He can’t be the player who will throw Flamengo off balance and change the game, but he’s left over in the middle of this chaos” – 5

RMP: “The goal he was going to score was to play for Puskás. The ball didn’t go in because Santos made a monstrous defense and then hit the crossbar” – 7

Renato Gaucho

André Rocha: “Only for the physical presence” – 1

RMP: “I agree that Renato Gaucho was the worst” – 0

