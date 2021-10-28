RMP: “If Fla thinks about winning Libertadores, she needs to fire Renato Gaúcho” – 10/28/2021

Eliminated from the Copa do Brasil after a 3-0 defeat by Athletico, this Wednesday (27), at Maracanã, Flamengo is trying to find the strength to recover from the coup. The fall in the semifinals puts even more pressure on Renato Gaúcho, who was cursed by the fans. More than ever, the coach has his position threatened with a month before the Libertadores final against Palmeiras.

At Flamengo Live, program of UOL Sport right after the Mengão games, journalists André Rocha and Renato Maurício Prado analyzed the situation of Renato Gaúcho. For both, the coach has no future at Gávea and the club must look for a replacement to prepare the team and lead it in the match against Palmeiras, on November 27, in Montevideo.

“It was regrettable what Flamengo did today [ontem]. The first half was a disaster. The team was poorly cast, poorly armed on the field. Diego made a ridiculous Fla-Flu and I don’t know how Renato got the idea to climb it again. I only say one thing: It gave to Renato. If Flamengo is still thinking about beating Libertadores, it needs to urgently fire Renato Gaúcho and bring in a minimally competent coach. Renato is completely lost and the thing went completely wrong”, criticized Renato.

One of the most contested points was the lineup of Diego, who had already had a poor performance in the defeat by 3-1 at Fla-Flu, last Saturday. “Flamengo lost 52 minutes in the first half with Diego, a totally inexplicable lineup other than the locker room authority. Renato was another one who gave in. Diego was already a veteran and is two years older than in 2019. This generation still hasn’t won the Copa do Brasil, and this was treated as a priority this year by Renato Gaúcho, who really is no longer able to lead Flamengo. In fact, he never had,” said Rocha.

Renato also questioned his namesake’s option to keep Diego among the starters. “After a very good start, things started to get complicated and the team fell apart. You can’t keep Renato Gaúcho for the Libertadores final. He doesn’t have the competence to lead the team to this decision. What he did today was absolutely unforgivable. Diego’s line-up is a frightening technical nonsense. If Flamengo keep Renato, Palmeiras will win this final even with a certain degree of tranquility’, evaluated the columnist from UOL.

André drew attention to the difficulties the coach faced in finding solutions for the team when he was left without some of his main players. “Renato Gaúcho is a coach who is stagnant in his career. He doesn’t study, doesn’t run after anything. He doesn’t have the conditions to lead a team of Flamengo’s quality. When the team was complete and it was just a matter of environment, the thing was It worked. From the moment when the creativity player, who was Arrascaeta, left and needed collective work, Renato never gave it to this team. Only in very rare moments and we could attribute more to memory and individuality of those players who have a base since 2019”, he pointed out.

Although he sees a large share of the coach’s fault in the bad moment experienced by Flamengo, Renato also stated that the players have a role in this team’s drop in performance. “It’s also impressive how some of Flamengo’s players fell out of production. Everton Ribeiro isn’t playing anything anymore, and Renato Gaúcho wouldn’t take him off. He took him out 30 minutes into the second half. He didn’t hit a pass. It was obvious that I had to put Vitinho in much earlier. Just as it was obvious not to put Diego and, seeing all the mistakes he made, I should have taken him out. How did he come back with Léo Pereira, who had already failed in both Athletico’s goals [na partida de ida, no empate por 2 a 2]? Flamengo simply didn’t have solutions to face Diego. He made up that Diego story again and it worked out,” he said.

Rocha reinforced that Flamengo needs to look for a new coach to get back on track for the Libertadores final. “It was a regrettable night and Flamengo really have to think about a change of technical command based on despair. With Renato Gaúcho, it will be very difficult. It will be that single-game thing, the mental issue, but this team is mentally shattered , precisely because he can’t find solutions for anything. He looks at his coach and doesn’t see any idea what to do with such quality there. Let it happen, give it a touch or another, but when he needs the coach’s hand, Renato doesn’t can deliver anything else,” concluded the UOL columnist.

