Roberto Carlos asks for ‘top hats’ from Brazilian clubs and opens the game on Abel Ferreira at Palmeiras

Abel Ferreira’s work at Palmeiras has been widely commented, as the coach oscillates between moments of villainy and reciprocal love with the fans. Champion of the Libertadores 2020, Copa do Brasil, and in the final of the current edition of the continental tournament, the Portuguese is still widely questioned.

In an interview with Rádio Bandeirantes, one of the idols of Palmeiras in the 1990s opened the game about Abel. Roberto Carlos, world champion with Brazil in 2002, spoke about the work of the European coach and said that the comparison they make between him and Jorge Jesus is “ungrateful”.

“He has his way of working. I think thinking from the coach’s side, working in Brazil is very difficult. We often compare Abel with the system that Jorge Jesus works at Flamengo, and you can’t compare coaches and clubs. You can compare other things, but each coach has his own way. The way Abel worked, which is a winner, is compared a lot with the way Jesus worked, and it is an ungrateful thing. He is still in Brazil, he is understanding Brazilian culture. Working at Palmeiras is not easy. When you win a title you are a hero, when you lose a game you are a villain.

Roberto, who is currently the manager of Real Madrid, appealed to the Brazilian ‘top hats’ and asked the coaches for time to work.

“I just ask the fans, directors of big clubs, to at least understand a little the intelligence of the coaches, it’s not easy to coach a big club, and coaches need time.”

