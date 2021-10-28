Roberto Jefferson: ‘Bolsonaro weakened and became addicted to public money’ – Politics

‘This addiction (in public money) is worse than the addiction to ecstasy,’ says Roberto Jefferson of Bolsonaro. (photo: Valter Campanato/Arquivo Agncia Brasil) Directly from the Bangu penitentiary complex, in Rio de Janeiro, where he has been imprisoned since August this year, former federal deputy Roberto Jefferson fired a machine gun at president Jair Bolsonaro (no party) and his son ’01’, senator Flvio Bolsonaro (Patriot-RJ).

In a letter written in prison, obtained by the newspaper “O Globo”, the PTB chief said that the two politicians became addicted to public money, allegedly influenced by members of the center, such as Ciro Nogueira and Valdemar da Costa Neto.

“The president tried an impossible coexistence between good and evil. He believed in the ease of public money. This addiction is worse than the addiction to ecstasy. Anyone who has sex with ecstasy has the greatest orgasm or ejaculation that the human body of God can provide. Enjoyed with ecstasy, forever dependent on him Enjoyed the pleasure derived from public money, easily earned, never again gives up that paroxysmal enjoyment that it provides. Bolsonaro surrounded himself with ecstatic addicts with public money; Farias, Valdemar, Ciro Nogueira , do not return to the tracks of austerity of behavior. Whoever walks with a wolf, turns wolf, wolf . See Flvio,” said Jefferson.

Vice President Hamilton Mouro (PRTB) was spared criticism. In the letter, the former deputy says that he intends to invite the general to join the PTB and compete for the presidency of the Republic against Bolsonaro.

“Let’s invite the Moor. The PTB will have its own candidacy”, said the PTB member. Jefferson, however, said that he does not rule out supporting the current president in an eventual second round.

“The PTB will have its own candidacy, perhaps we will support Bolsonaro in the second round. (…) Whoever knows how to go through the third way, win the election,” said the native of Rio de Janeiro.

In the document, the chief also defended the undemocratic acts of the 7th of September and said that Bolsonaro “weakened” by not meeting the demands of the protesters, which include military intervention and the closing of the Supreme Federal Court (STF).

“All the people took to the streets to say, I authorize, there was no turning back, there was no compromise with the old practices. But for some reason, Bolsonaro faltered. There was no way to follow. I write this insomniac. I didn’t sleep a wink. That thought burned. My eyelashes, I could not close my eyes and sleep. Let’s go by ourselves,” he wrote.

Piv of the monthly monthly scandal in 2005, Jefferson ends the text with religious greetings. “God bless our people. God protect our Brazil. God our strength and victory”.

prisoner





Roberto Jefferson (PTB-RJ) was preventively arrested on August 13 at his home in Comendador Levy Gasparian municipality, in the mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro, in a Federal Police (PF) operation carried out to comply with a decision of the Supreme Court minister Federal (STF) Alexandre de Moraes.

He is being investigated for involvement in digital militias acting against democracy.

In addition to pre-trial detention, Moraes also ordered the blocking of the former deputy’s social networks – specifically Twitter, which, according to the minister, is “necessary for the interruption of criminal speeches of hatred and contrary to Democratic Institutions and elections”.

According to the inquiry, in a conversation obtained by the PF, the former deputy claimed to defend an “institutional act”, along the lines of the AI-5, against the STF. The speech was said to have been addressed to businessman and pocketnarista activist Otvio Fakhoury.

Investigators are also investigating whether the attacks on public bodies are related to the so-called “hate cabinet”, which is allegedly influenced by the sons of President Jair Bolsonaro, and whether the attacks were supposedly financed with public money.