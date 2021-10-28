Roça vote has MC Gui, Rico and Tati; who stays? · TV news

MC Gui, Rico Melquiades and Tati Quebra Barraco are the three threatened in the sixth field of A Fazenda 2021. Influencer Sthefane Matos, who won the Farmer’s Test this Wednesday (27), escaped from the spotlight. Who is on the reality of Record? Take part in the poll at the end of this text.

Rico was prevented from participating in the activity by the leadership because he had been vetoed the night before. The three who faced each other in the dynamic had to use a slingshot to throw a ball and hit a sponsor’s benefits on a panel.

The trio took time to adjust the aim, which made the game tiring. To win it was necessary to complete a digital card with five products. After more than 40 minutes, the Farmer’s Taste was won by Sthe.

How was the garden formed?

The four threatened from the farm were defined on Tuesday (26). MC Gui was the target of the then farmer Bil Araújo, while Rico ended up as the most voted in the house. The ex-On Vacation with the Ex pulled Tati Quebra Barraco from the bay; Sthe remained in the dynamics of the remaining one, but he escaped from the public by winning the race.