Rodolfo Rodrigues: Atlético-MG can equal Cruzeiro’s triple crown – 10/27/2021

After beating Fortaleza in the first game of the semifinal by 4 x 0 last week, Atlético-MG won again the Ceará team (2 x 1 this Wednesday (27)) and guaranteed its classification for the Cup final. from Brazil.

Isolated leader of Brasileirão, coach Cuca’s team had the luxury of saving holders and goes with everything to the direct confrontation against the eliminated Flamengo by the 29th round of Brasileirão next Saturday (30), at Maracanã.

Champion of Minas Gerais, Galo is very close to breaking his uncomfortable 50 years without the title of the Brazilian Championship and now, in the final of the Copa do Brasil against Athletico-PR, the team has a chance to equal the mark of rival Cruzeiro de 2003, so far the only team to win the Copa do Brasil and the Brasileirão in the same year.

That year, Cruzeiro, run by coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo (who curiously is driving Raposa in Serie B that year), also won the Minas Gerais Championship, winning the unprecedented triple crown in the Brazilian season. Something that Rooster can repeat in 2021.

With a great campaign in the 2021 season (42 wins, 13 draws and 7 defeats in 62 games), Galo comes very strong as home team, with 25 wins, 5 draws and only 1 loss (to Fortaleza in the 1st round of Brasileirão). In Libertadores, where they were eliminated in the semifinals for Palmeiras, Atlético-MG left the competition undefeated and with the best overall campaign. Great Year of the Rooster that could make history in the coming weeks.

You can also find me on twitter (@rodolfo1975) or on Instagram (football_em_numeros)