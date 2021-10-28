Rodrigo Xuxa is criticized for using condoms distributed by Sus and hits haters

“It doesn’t matter if the condom is donated or purchased, you have to use it!” Rebate Rodrigo Xuxa

Rodrigo Xuxa countered yesterday afternoon, through his stories, a series of criticisms he received from many Instagram users. In a certain video posted by the presenter, appeared his necessaire and inside them, male condoms that are distributed free of charge by the Unified Health System throughout the country.



“I don’t understand the reason for the persecution today because I use a condom.” He even claimed that it is preferable to use when contracting illnesses.

The presenter said he was widely criticized, massacred because of this attitude. In his statement he was categorical: “I don’t understand the reason for the persecution today because I use a condom”. He even claimed that it is preferable to use when contracting illnesses.

Rodrigo Xuxa countered yesterday afternoon, through his stories, a series of criticisms he received from many Instagram users

Rodrigo Xuxa also took the opportunity to make a campaign in favor of the use of condoms in his sequence of stories: “Using a condom during sex you avoid unwanted pregnancies, a lot of diseases that are caught and transmitted through sex, diseases including AIDS , HIV”.

Most certainly the presenter! Condoms are part of self-care. You have to use!