Ronald Koeman is no longer Barcelona coach | spanish football

The Dutch Ronald Koeman is no longer coach of Barcelona. The club opted to resign after the 1-0 loss to Rayo Vallecano this Wednesday. Since August 2020, Ronald Koeman has led Barcelona on the edge of the field in 63 games, winning 37 wins, 11 draws and 15 losses.

The Catalan team has played 13 games so far in the 2021/22 season. There were five wins, three draws and five defeats, with 16 goals scored and 17 goals conceded. The team is coming off two straight losses in the Spanish Championship, to Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano, and is in ninth place in the competition, with 15 points.

+ See the full Spanish Championship table

At Champions League, Barça has three matches, with two defeats and only one victory in Group E, occupying the third place, with three points, behind Bayern Munich and Benfica. The only triumph was a 1-0 victory over Dynamo Kiev at the Camp Nou on 20 October.

1 of 2 Ronald Koeman regrets Barcelona’s loss to Rayo Vallecano — Photo: Reuters Ronald Koeman regrets Barcelona’s loss to Rayo Vallecano — Photo: Reuters

Captain in the first Champions League won by Barcelona in 1992, the Dutchman returned to the club as coach in August of last year, with a contract until June 2022. Right away, he dismissed striker Luis Suárez and defensive midfielder Arturo Vidal. Midfielder Ivan Rakitic also departed.

Barça have been patchy for most of last season. Won the King’s Cup title, but was eliminated by PSG in the Round of 16 of Champions, and lost breath against Atlético and Real Madrid in the final stretch of the Spanish Championship.

2 of 2 President Joan Laporta and coach Ronald Koeman embrace after Barcelona’s Copa del Rey title — Photo: AFP President Joan Laporta and coach Ronald Koeman embrace after Barcelona’s Copa del Rey title — Photo: AFP