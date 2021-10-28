Rooster changes a lot to fight Fortaleza, at Castelão, for the Copa do Brasil – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Publicity/Athletic Alan Franco is the novelty in Atlético’s lineup this Wednesday

Coach Cuca stirred a lot in Atlético’s squad for the match against Fortaleza, this Wednesday, at 21:30, at Castelão, for the return game of the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. The big news is midfielder Alan Franco as a starter.

The tactical scheme has also been changed. The team will have three defenders: Réver, Igor Rabello and Junior Alonso. The attack will be formed by Vargas and Diego Costa.

Normally, Hulk, Nacho and Keno holders will be in the reserve bank. Hanging with two yellow cards, midfielder Zaracho was not even listed.

The team will be without defender Nathan Silva (because he has already played in the Copa do Brasil for Atlético-GO), right-back Mariano (in transition after recovering from injury), defensive midfielder Allan (suspended for the third yellow) and the attacker Savarino (with pubic pains).

Fortress is also defined. With many embezzlements, coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda’s team will enter the field with: Marcelo Boeck; Éderson, Titi, Jussa and Bruno Melo; Ronald, Felipe and Matheus Vargas; Edinho, Wellington Paulista and David.

With great advantage for having thrashed 4-0 at Mineirão, Atlético can lose by up to three goals difference to advance to the final of the tournament. Fortaleza, on the other hand, will need to score by five to go to the decision in normal time. Triumph by four of difference leads to penalties.

