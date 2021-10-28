Round 6: Fans are disgusted after finding out about “bonus” from creator of the successful series on Netflix: “I would make a scandal”

There is no doubt that “Round 6” is a real phenomenon. Weeks after it premiered, on Sept. 17, the series became the most-watched content in Netflix history, handily beating previous title holder, “Bridgerton.” However, the production’s sudden success came as a big surprise to plot creator and director Hwang Dong-hyuk. After all the twist, he told The Guardian, honestly, about his pay, and it revolted the netizens.

“I’m not that rich. But I have enough. I have enough to put food on the table. And it’s not like Netflix is ​​paying me a bonus. Streaming paid me according to the original contract”, he said in the interview.

The point is that the financial return of the series to Netflix was staggering. In addition, according to Bloomberg, each chapter of the production cost about US$ 2.4 million (about R$ 13 million), a very small amount when compared to productions like “The Crown” and “Stranger Things“, which require US $8 to $10 million per episode (from R$44 to R$55 million).

The series was viewed by 142 million households, according to an estimate by Netflix, and increased the number of subscribers by 4.4 million. The money raised for “Round 6” was estimated to be in the billions. As if that wasn’t enough, the popularity of the production “excited investors”, who bet on the shares. With that, the company registered an increase of US$ 19 billion in its market value, according to the newspaper O Globo.

So much money involved made internet users revolt with the streaming platform for not having “valued” the creator of the series. “Netflix could have given you, AT LEAST, a huge bonus for writing the most watched series of all time. They have money too!”, wrote a profile, receiving more than 137 thousand likes (!). “He’s definitely a better person because I would make a HUGE scandal”said another. “I know a contract is a contract, but after all this success I know they made a lot of money and can give this man more”, commented one more. Check out:

Netflix could have AT LEAST given him a huge bonus for writing the most-watched Netflix series ever. They have the money too. https://t.co/Rc4oKB6FCd — 𝐵𝑒𝒸𝒸𝒶 (@MJFINESSELOVER) October 26, 2021

He’s definitely a better person that me bc I would make a HUGE scandal — smthswtt (@smthswtt) October 26, 2021

I know a contract is a contract but after all this success I know they made a lot of money give that man more — BEAM ME UP SCOTTY OUT NOW (@JuOded_) October 26, 2021

“Your contract should have a bonus clause in case the series generated more than what was anticipated. Anyway, he now has the advantage of negotiating his second season contract. Blast it, Mr. Hwang!”

His contract should’ve had a bonus clause in case the series would generate more than was predicted. Anyway, he now has the leverage to negotiate for his second season contract. Get that bag, Mr. Hwang! — Procrastinating the Procrastination (BBE_EP_Cutie) (@kathypunera93) October 27, 2021

“It’s almost Christmas, give him the bonus he so deserved. Netflix has millions of dollars to spare, even if it’s for one person.”

It’s almost Christmas, give him the bonus he so deserved. Netflix has millions to spare even for one person. — Woo-Ah! (@Randomly_RJ) October 26, 2021

“Man deserves a mansion with servants and a big golden parachute.”

The man deserves a mansion with servants and a big golden parachute — John (@nujcooper) October 27, 2021

“Unfortunately, in this life I learned that you don’t get what you deserve, you get what you negotiate”.

Unfortunately in this life I’ve learned you don’t get what you deserve, you get what you negotiate. “Kem. (@Mister_FYI) October 27, 2021

Learn more about the series

Launched on September 17, the plot follows a group of 465 indebted people invited to participate in a mysterious competition, with a total of six rounds. At each stage, the competitors face each other in typical children’s games in the country, such as “Potato Frita 1, 2, 3” and “Cabo de Guerra”. The dispute, however, is far from being naive. Whoever wins, wins a prize of 45.6 billion won. Those who lose, on the other hand, end up paying with their own lives.

The arenas where the disputes take place are always colorful, imitating a “kindergarten” style playground, for example, or even a circus. Throughout the episodes, these environments become the scene of real massacres. WL!