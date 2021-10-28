Russia starts ‘no work’ period to stop covid outbreak after new record of deaths and cases – International

THE Russia registered this Thursday, 28, new records of deaths and contagions by Covid-19 in a single day, as the country faces a violent wave of the pandemic, which forced the capital Moscow to close non-essential services.

According to figures released by the government, 1,159 people died and 40,096 were infected with the coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

Only about 49 million Russians — about a third of the country’s nearly 146 million people — are fully vaccinated.

Russia was the first country in the world to authorize a coronavirus vaccine in August 2020. But the vaccination campaign fell amid widespread public skepticism caused by conflicting signals given by authorities.

Even in the face of this situation, the Kremlin on Thursday denied a report claiming that the government was working to relaunch the problematic publicity campaign around vaccination and information about covid-19.

The daily newspaper Kommersant, citing two unnamed sources close to the presidential administration, reported that a re-launch of the campaign was underway. The new campaign would pay more attention to Russia’s 80-plus regions and set a less aggressive and negative tone than the previous one, says the article.

The existing campaign has often highlighted the risk of death for Russians who refuse to be vaccinated rather than linking vaccination with the freedom to be free from blockade-style restrictions, the report said.

Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said there were no plans to relaunch the campaign, which he said is constantly being adjusted.

Peskov said the pace of vaccination had improved in the country and that there were no plans to make immunization mandatory at the national level.

In an attempt to contain the spread of the virus, the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, ordered a no-work period from Oct. 30 to Nov. 7 across the country, when most state organizations and private companies must suspend operations.

He encouraged the worst-affected regions to start the recess period earlier, and some introduced the measure earlier this week.

Access to museums, theaters, concert halls and other venues is limited to people who have health passes to prove they have been vaccinated or are recovered from covid, a practice that will remain in effect after November 7th.

Putin also gave instructions on closing nightclubs and other entertainment venues, and ordered unvaccinated people over 60 to stay at home.

The government hopes the no-work period will help stem the spread by keeping most people out of offices and public transport.

However, many Russians quickly sought to take advantage of their jobless period to enjoy a seaside holiday before the onset of winter. In addition, tour package sales for the Egypt and the Turkey also jumped.

Moscow “Closed” until November 7th

This Thursday, a series of sanitary restrictions came into effect in Moscow to contain the covid-19 outbreak, which is accelerated in the country due to the low rate of vaccinated Russians.

Restaurants, beauty salons, clothing or furniture stores, gyms, dance schools and other services considered “non-essential” will remain closed until 7 November.

According to the mayor of Moscow — the city most affected by the pandemic in the country —, Sergei Sobyanin, only outlets for the sale of medicines, food and essential items are authorized.

For several weeks, Russia has been renewing daily records for covid-19 deaths and infections.

The total number of deaths exceeds 235,000, according to government data, making Russia the country most affected by the disease in Europe.

The national statistics agency, which has a broader definition of covid-19 deaths, announced in late August a balance of 400,000 more deaths from coronaviruses.

The vaccination campaign continues at a slow pace due to Russian distrust. Only a third of them are fully immunized, according to the specialized website Gogov, despite the country having developed four vaccines. / AP, AFP and REUTERS