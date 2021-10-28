‘Rust’ gunsmith paid damages for the death of a friend

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed has once again got her name involved in somewhat controversial and tragic stories. The gun responsible for the set of “Rust”, where the tragedy involving Alec Baldwin and director Halyna Hutchins occurred, had to pay a sum of money for the death of a friend in an accident.

According to information from the TMZ website, the gunsmith paid US$ 50 thousand (about R$ 278,300) to indemnify the family of Tyler Dyer, a friend of Reed’s. According to the website’s own family members, the young man was at a party before the fatal accident and would have drunk four to five beers before leaving riding a motorcycle borrowed by Reed.

Dyer was accompanied by Aaron Butcher, gunsmith’s boyfriend, who was on probation for driving under the influence of substances, so he was only allowed to drive vehicles with a breathalyzer attached to the ignition — a device that wasn’t connected to Hannah’s motorcycle. According to the officers, Tyler was going too fast when he took a turn and slammed his bike into a wall. The boy did not resist his injuries if he died, while Aaron was arrested on the same charges as before. Having borrowed the vehicle, Hannah had to indemnify Tyler’s family with $50,000 in exchange for not being sued in the future.

With the investigation to point out those responsible for the shooting made by Alec Baldwin and that took Halyna’s life, in addition to having also hit the film’s director, Joel Souza, Hannah still faces another personal situation. The owner of the residence that the gunsmith lives in demands that she leave the place as soon as possible. “I want her out. I told her she has to go,” the woman, who declined to be identified, told Fox News. “It’s just a small place, it’s not a palace,” a neighbor of Hannah’s details about the house.