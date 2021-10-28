S/A: Botafogo signs an agreement with XP, which is looking for a partner to invest in the club

O Botafogo took another step on the path of becoming a club-company. The club closed this week with the XP Investments, who had previously agreed with the cruise. She will look for an investor for Alvinegro. The information is from “Economic Value”.

– The new law that creates the figure of Anonymous Society of Football (SAF) it gives investors security to become controlling partners of Brazilian teams – he declared Pedro Mosque, responsible for the investment banking area at XP.

With the new club-company law, approved by the Senate, SAF will pay taxes differently from non-profit civil associations, which will facilitate the process.

XP says that there are already interested international investors and believes in the potential of Botafogo and Cruzeiro.

– We are talking here about two important Brazilian clubs and with great fans. Here I make an analogy with a financial institution. How much is a bank with 10 million customers worth? The value of a football club is linked to revenue generation, the brand and the players it has – added Pedro Mesquita.

On the white side, the CEO Jorge Braga is optimistic for the transformation into Botafogo S/A.

– Luck comes for those who are prepared. I arrived here and brought a team of market professionals who are already making a difference in the club. We reduced Botafogo’s fixed expenses by 30% – he explained.