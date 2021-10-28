S/A: Botafogo signs an agreement with XP, which is looking for a partner to invest in the club

by

O Botafogo took another step on the path of becoming a club-company. The club closed this week with the XP Investments, who had previously agreed with the cruise. She will look for an investor for Alvinegro. The information is from “Economic Value”.

– The new law that creates the figure of Anonymous Society of Football (SAF) it gives investors security to become controlling partners of Brazilian teams – he declared Pedro Mosque, responsible for the investment banking area at XP.

With the new club-company law, approved by the Senate, SAF will pay taxes differently from non-profit civil associations, which will facilitate the process.

XP says that there are already interested international investors and believes in the potential of Botafogo and Cruzeiro.

We are talking here about two important Brazilian clubs and with great fans. Here I make an analogy with a financial institution. How much is a bank with 10 million customers worth? The value of a football club is linked to revenue generation, the brand and the players it has – added Pedro Mesquita.

On the white side, the CEO Jorge Braga is optimistic for the transformation into Botafogo S/A.

– Luck comes for those who are prepared. I arrived here and brought a team of market professionals who are already making a difference in the club. We reduced Botafogo’s fixed expenses by 30% – he explained.