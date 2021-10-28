sailors rescue dog lost in the middle of the ocean

posted on 10/27/2021 10:46 PM / updated on 10/27/2021 10:47 PM



The group saved a dog that was swimming alone in the middle of the ocean – (credit: Reproduction/TikTok)

It was just to be a relaxing walk by the sea last Sunday (24/10), when the young Bryn Crowell and the group of friends who sailed together starred in the viral of the week. The group saved a dog that was swimming alone in the middle of the ocean.

The girl lives in the city of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in the United States. The moment of the rescue was recorded by the young woman and posted on TikTok.

@bryncrowell just florida things #dogsaved #boating #florida ? original sound – bryncrowell

In an interview with the portal the dodo, Bryn said that at first he thought the dog was some object lost at sea, such as a hat and when they approached him they realized that it was actually a puppy.

The girl recalled that the dog was quite scared: “You can tell he just swam for his life.”

The dog had an identification collar, with the names of the guardians and was called Zuko. Upon arriving on land, Bryn called the number and got contact to return Zuko: “We called and we could hear that everyone was crying and upset on the phone.”

The family explained that they were on a boat trip at the site with other dogs and did not notice Zuko’s disappearance until they returned home. “When we returned Zuko, we could see that they [a família] they were hugging him and crying,” Bryn said.

Bryn and the tutors kept in touch after the dog was returned, and it seems that everything is going well with Zuko according to the images released by the young woman.