Samsung Galaxy M52 5G launched in Brazil with Snapdragon 778G and 6GB of RAM memory

Like we advance first hand, the South Korean manufacturer Samsung launched, in this Thursday (28), the Galaxy M52 5G in Brazil. The intermediary stands out for having a new processor, which the brand claims to be the most powerful ever launched in the M line, in addition to being thinner than the previous model. O Galaxy M52 5G is also the first model in the M line to support 5th generation connection technology. As for the hardware, the smartphone comes equipped with the chip Octa-Core Snapdragon 778G up to 2.4 GHz and 6 GB of RAM memory.





28 Oct



The screen is a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ cwith 120 Hz refresh rate. The battery has 5,000mAh and charging is 25W. Internal storage is 128GB, expandable to 1TB via microSD card. The optical assembly is under the responsibility of a 64 MP main rear camera, accompanied by a 12 MP ultrawide sensor and a 5 MP macro. On the front is a 32 MP front lens.





“The Galaxy M52 5G is a smartphone that puts performance first and is ideal for consumers who need a high-capacity smartphone for continuous use,” said Samsung’s Mobile Device Division Senior Product Manager, Marcelo Daou.

Samsung also claims that the Galaxy M52 5G offers 40% more processing power and graphics performance, in addition to Artificial Intelligence functions twice as fast when purchased from the previous generation processor. The device also has the function RAM Plus, which can provide up to an extra 4GB of virtual RAM memory, speeding up the system.

At just 7.4 mm thick, the Galaxy M52 5G is the slimmest M-line model ever created., according to the manufacturer. The design is fine minimalist and follows the pattern adopted by Samsung in its latest models. The screen has rounded corners and a hole for the front camera. The Dolby ATMOS technology present on the Galaxy M52 5G promises to create a 3D audio experience with a good immersion for any content.

At the moment, the Galaxy M52 5G is being sold in black and white in a way exclusive in Samsung online store. O suggested price of the device is BRL 3,499.00, but it is coming out for R$ 2,159.10 in cash on the Samsung Itaucard. The brand also prepared some promotions for the arrival of the new smartphone. When purchasing a Galaxy M52 5G until November 21st, the customer gets one Galaxy Buds 2 wireless headset.





In addition, whoever makes the purchase until October 29th also earn 14,000 Livelo points, and by buying until October 31st, takes 12% Cashback using the code “SAMSUNG12” on PicPay. What did you think about the new Samsung Galaxy M52 5G? If interested, want to buy? Tell us in the comments below!

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified when he arrives.