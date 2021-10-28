Samsung is also working on its own cloud gaming service

Manufacturer said that news is being made for smart TVs with Tizen

Games through the cloud are increasingly becoming an interest of leading tech companies, currently giants like Microsoft, Google, nvidia and Amazon already has its services announced, now one more company joins this list. That’s because the Samsung announced during your event Samsung Developer Conference who will also be entering this area, creating an exclusive service designed for their smart TVs with Tizen.

The South Korean giant didn’t give many details on how this new thing should work, in fact, at the event she didn’t give any information other than stating that andis working with partners to make the resource work via the web. These were all the information she passed on about her possible service, but we know that this is a longstanding interest of the manufacturer.

In 2010 she was already working with a game streaming company called gaikai to bring an early version of their service to their smart TVs, at the time the company wanted to offer its users a simple experience to play with their televisions. they even even tested a beta version of this app, but no final version of the service was released.



Credits: Samsung Disclosure

This happened because the Sony ended up buying the gaikai and changing the company’s plans, incorporating it with the service team PlayStation Now, that ended Coming to Samsung Smart TVs in 2015.



As pointed out by The Verge, the 2010 scenario is quite different from the current one, now the South Korean giant will have to be ready to fight head-on with several tech giants, such as Microsoft with xCloud and the Google with Stadia. But Samsung has a card up her sleeve that can be very useful for her, that’s because she can provide an ecosystem for the user to play, like starting a game on your smartphone and continuing it quickly via your smart TV.

Anyway We still don’t have much information about how and when this cloud gaming service will be launched., but we’ll keep an eye out for any news about the cloud gaming service from Samsung.

